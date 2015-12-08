Southampton draw Crystal Palace in FA Cup third round

Southampton discoverd their 3rd round opponents of the FA cup last night, as they were drawn to face fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Palace got better of Saints in cup last season

Many supporters were hoping for a home draw against a lower league side; someone like Newport County. They got half of what they wished for, as Southampton were drawn at home.

Yet the draw brings the Saints up against Premier league high flyers Crystal Palace. The two met in the fourth round last season where Palace, courtesy of a Marouane Chamakh double and one from Yaya Sanogo, came out on top in the five goal thriller at St Mary's Stadium.

The pair meet at Selhurst Park in the league this weekend in what is sure to be another cracking game between two decent teams vying for European football. This is sure to be a big match as the Saints are without a win in their last four matches, losing three of those.

View of boss

Ronald Koeman will sure to be pleased with the draw because it;s at St Mary's and will fancy his sides chances of reaching the last 32.

This match is likely to get a changed kick off time because it was one of the stand out games from the draw. January, is always a difficult month because of the run of games, from boxing day through to the 16th Janaury the Saints face a total of six games in just 21 days.

There is also the possibiltiy of a replay which would take place 10 days after the tie as the games continue to build up and every teams squads get really stretched as a result and injuries and suspennsions begin to kick in .

The tie will be played on the weekend of the 9th/10th/11th January with the date still to be announced depending on tv games and the results of the replays .