Fonte urges Koeman to make January signings

Southampton captain Jose Fonte, has publicly urged his manager Ronald Koeman, to spend in the January transfer window – as they will otherwise risk being left behind by their Premier League rivals, who are all linked with respective moves to strengthen their sides.

The Portuguese centre-back admitted the side’s drop in form could have a direct link to the lack of quality in depth they possess, and that they have to be realistic with their current crop of players – considering there are only a few top-quality stars in their starting XI every week.

Saints need to step up

Other sides in the top flight, who equally have similar European aspirations, have better quality options equipped to deal with the physical demands of playing more than once in a week.

A prime example, being Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side. The Reds travelled to St. Mary’s and despite going behind within the opening 60 seconds, completed a remarkable Cup quarter-final turnaround and took advantage of lacklustre defending with flashes of brilliance to comprehensively thrash the Saints 6-1 last week.

A point to prove

Southampton are winless in their previous four fixtures, in all competitions, and laboured to a 1-1 draw with Remi Garde’s Aston Villa strugglers last weekend.

The 31-year-old hopes So’ton can achieve their European ambitions, but they’ll only do so with consistency – something they have potential for, but are yet to properly fulfil that.

As quoted by the Southampton Echo, Fonte said that it’s "obviously hard" for the team to target the right players in January as a means of improving the team, but he admitted he was sure that they [the club] would be "looking to add some quality."

Fonte is harsh, but true

The club captain was carefully selective with his words, saying that you "very clearly" start dropping [down the table] if you "don’t keep up" with rivals.

"We’re going to try and get some more quality, it’s as simple as that. We need to keep up."

His general message was that although Southampton do have quality in their ranks, other sides have possibly more [than them], because of the options from the substitutes’ bench which they can use as solutions to change a game.