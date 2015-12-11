Steven Fletcher a doubt for Watford clash

Steven Fletcher could be missing for Sunderland's clash with Watford tomorrow due to a foot injury.

Fletcher picked up the knock during training this week and had to pull out of Thursday's session as a result, manager Sam Allardyce revealed in his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon.

The Scotland international is now a big doubt for tomorrow's game, which sees the in-form Hornets travel North to the Stadium of Light.

Fitness needed to maintain form

Despite his form being sporadic at best during his career up to this point, Fletcher has been enjoying a good season for Sunderland so far with him on track to reach his best tally for a season for at least three years, having scored four goals in 11 games.

He managed just the five last term and only three the year before, with him certainly able to beat his 11 in the 2012-13 season if he can keep up his recent fortunes.

However, staying fit will be a key part of this and so the 28-year-old will hope that this knock is nothing more than that and does not stop him from being available for tomorrow afternoon's game.

Defoe return at least boosts attack

If Fletcher is not fit for tomorrow's game, then at least the team will be boosted by the return of Jermain Defoe from injury.

The England international was forced to come off after just over half an hour of the Stoke City game, which Sunderland would go on to win 2-0, meaning he missed last week's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Fabio Borini took his place - as opposed to Duncan Watmore, who had come on for Defoe against Stoke and proved to be a real game-changer - but the Italian failed to convince, having a clear cut chance early on in the game but hitting the ball straight at goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Allardyce will hope that Fletcher can shake off this injury then so he can partner Defoe, or will certainly look at a different option this time if the Scottish striker isn't available.