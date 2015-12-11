Sunderland - Watford Preview: Black Cats aiming to get back on track against Hornets

Sunderland will be looking to continue their journey to escape from the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday, when they welcome Watford to the Stadium of Light.

Road to recovery

After their horrific start to the campaign, it seems that the fortunes are beginning to change on Wearside.

Since the arrival of new manager Sam Allardyce their form has improved massively, finishing off the month of November with their first back-to-back victories - over Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

Slight setback

Confidence was high going into the difficult match with high-flying Arsenal last Saturday, and Allardyce's men arguably had the best opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, but ended up on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline.

This has left them just inside the relegation zone just one point between them and safety and with games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool over the Christmas period Allardyce will be hoping for three points here.

Wonderful Watford

Many expected Watford to struggle after they made their return to the top flight last year but it has been quite the opposite for the Hornets.

They have had a solid start on their return as they currently bang on mid-table in tenth position which is more than anything Watford fans could have expected.

Form continues

They managed to keep up their excellent run of form last weekend when they took their fellow promoted side Norwich City and goals from Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney gave them a 2-0 win and their fourth win in their last six matches.

Ighalo and Deeney have been excellent so far this season taking their combined total to 14 with nine and five respectively and Quique Sanchez Flores will be hoping for much of the same in the North-East on Saturday.

Team news

The home side will continue to be without their midfielder Sebastian Larsson as he continues to struggle with a knee issue and it is expected to keep him out for the remainder of 2015.

Lee Cattermole will also be absent through a back injury while Steven Fletcher will need a late fitness test after injuring his foot in training. Allardyce did confirm that Jermain Defoe and Wes Brown would be returning from injury.

Valon Behrami could make a return to the squad after returning to training after spending a month on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury.

Sebastian Prodl is also in contention after he made his return to training after picking up a calf injury but this weekend could prove to be too soon for the defender.

Sunderland AFC will host Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 12 with kick-off at 3PM BST.