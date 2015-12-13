Remi Garde frustrated by Villa's slow start in defeat to Arsenal

Aston Villa boss Remi Garde was left frustrated by the slow start his team made in their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, in a game they would go on to lose 2-0.

It was always going to be a difficult task at home to the Gunners, but the situation wasn't helped by Alan Hutton conceding a penalty for a foul on Theo Walcott within the first 10 minutes. Olivier Giroud did the business, stepping forward to slot home.

Slow start frustrates Garde

Garde revealed that he thought it to be the "worst start" they could have possibly had, adding that it left his team in "a very difficult situation" for the remaining minutes, as you can't give away space to the likes of Arsenal, despite them wanting to "equalise very quickly".

There was some controversy over the penalty, with the referee taking his time to make the final decision after initially signalling play on, but Garde was happy to admit that the decision was "probably the right one".

Positives hard to come by at the moment

The Frenchman did attempt to find positives, despite admitting that "it is not easy" when he has to "find positives after defeats every week".

Explaining that he thought the way Villa "reacted in the second half" was a plus point, as they didn't concede any more goals, Garde was happy that they "created many chances", but was of the belief that his team "weren't efficient enough".

Crucial festive period lies ahead

Being beaten by Arsenal kept Villa on six points from 16 games, a horrific total. They're six points from 19th place, and a huge eight points from safety. This makes the next period of games over Christmas even more crucial, as they face teams around them, including Newcastle United, Norwich City and Sunderland.

Garde said that the Villans did indeed have some "must win games" on the horizon, but he views that as an "opportunity rather than a problem". However, he was under no illusion as to how tough it could be, adding that his team "must be ready to fight and win games".