Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea: Vardy and Mahrez seal win

There are plenty of different situations to settle, dilemmas for managers to ponder, and decisions to make with England's top flight beginning to enter the business end of the campaign.

FT: Going into the Christmas period, with fixtures coming thick-and-fast, it'll be intriguing to see how Leicester manage their hectic schedule. Claudio Ranieri will understandably be pleased with his side's display today, most notably Riyad Mahrez - he was unsurprisingly excellent again, it will not be long before the European big boys come lurking for his signature..

FT: Leicester meanwhile, leapfrog both Manchester City and Arsenal, back into top spot! Manchester United dropped points away at Bournemouth, Tottenham lost against Newcastle yesterday, Liverpool faltered at home against West Brom - who really wants to win the league this term?

FT: They remain just ONE POINT above the relegation zone - wow.. Can you believe I just said that? Well, you're going to have to. Such is the unpredictability of the Premier League season, everyone.

FT: Chelsea didn't start particularly well and were turned inside-out for both of the hosts' goals.

FULL-TIME! Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea. What a result for the hosts, back to the top of the Premier League table!

90+4: LAST CHANCE SALOON Just one minute of stoppage time to play, Chelsea get bodies forward.. can they equalise in dramatic circumstances?

90+3: Free-kick goes Leicester's way, Matic looks distraught. Leonardo Ulloa goes down, arguably too easily, but wins a set-piece, and they'll take their sweet time with this.

90+1: Okazaki with a curling effort goalward... over the bar!

90: The fourth official signals for FIVE, yes, FIVE minutes of stoppage time to be played here! More drama, perhaps? The home crowd aren't happy, but can you blame them?

88: Last change of the game now, Vardy applauds the raucous home supporters as Shinji Okazaki replaces him with a few minutes to play.

85: Quick reactions from Courtois there! And it needed to be, too.. Vardy was accelerating towards the loose ball!

82: A well-earned reception for Riyad Mahrez, the mercurial winger is being replaced by Gokhan Inler for the final ten minutes or so, adding some much-needed bite to the hosts' in midfield.

80: The beauty of a football game, ladies and gentleman. Leicester have been excellent and full value for their lead at the moment, but Chelsea's quality in attacking strength is too much to handle at times - regardless of their form! The Blues are now pressing for the all important equaliser, can they get it?

A peach of a delivery into the Frenchman's path by Pedro from the far side, giving Schmeichel little opportunity to set himself quickly enough to react and parry the ball away. 2-1, game on again!

76: GOAL FOR CHELSEA! BACK IN IT I said it! Remy has looked lively since coming on - he halves the deficit with a header from close-range!

74: Fábregas looks out of his depth in that holding midfield role, Mahrez is running rings past him in the centre of the park..

72: Wes Morgan makes an important headed interception as Chelsea swing a dangerous cross into the box.. The pressure continues to build now!

70: Remy has looked very positive since being introduced, even if his fresh legs may be the accelerant, it's a shame he hasn't been given much of an extended run-in the Chelsea team since his move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

67: SUPER SCHMEICHEL As much as Chelsea need a goal, Kasper Schmeichel makes an excellent save in a golden one-on-one opportunity with Diego Costa baring down on-goal... Still 2-0, and the clock continues to tick down on the evening's affair.

65: Chelsea making their third and final substitution of the match now, as Löic Remy replaces a largely ineffective Oscar - who has been unable to create much going forward - and his workrate has meant nothing, his side are two-goals down..

64: Vardy is penalized for an unnecessarily late tackle on Ramires - the forward has already been booked... but the referee gives him the benefit of the doubt there. Lucky man!

60: TIME TO RESPOND Half-an-hour left to play, and Chelsea are virtually going for broke. Leaving themselves susceptible on the counter-attack, though.

56: He is! Leicester back to eleven men after that temporary spell of chasing the ball with Chelsea unable to make the most of their momentary one-man advantage.

55: Andy King is down on the far side, with what looks like a cut on his leg. Receiving treatment from the physios now, should be able to continue.

53: Desperate times, call for imminent measures. Two-nil down, they need something. A creative spark, and Cesc Fábregas is coming on now. John Terry jogs off the pitch in his place.

52: His presence within the side will certainly be a miss, not least with the influential figure of Romelu Lukaku leading the Everton line!

51: Because of that tackle, Huth will be consequently suspended and unavailable for selection when the Foxes travel to Goodison Park against Everton on Saturday.

50: A cynical sliding challenge by Huth to stop Costa's advances toward the final third.. the referee has no choice but to book the towering German.

He makes it look so easy, Chelsea defensively are being split open at will! Azpilicueta is span twice, three times before the Algerian bends a curling effort into the bottom corner of the net. His 11th league goal this term - what a strike that was. Courtois, again, helpless.

48: GOAL! LEICESTER DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! RIYAD MAHREZ!

46: Handbags! Vardy and Costa go head-to-head, the former is booked after a late sliding challenge from behind - the Spanish hothead is not happy..

45: No changes from either side as the second-half gets underway. Here we go!

HT: Still plenty of time to play, but Chelsea need to improve - from the opening minute of the second-half, if they are to have much chance of snatching a result here.

45+3: HALF-TIME! Leicester 1-0 Chelsea. The hosts are ahead, and deservedly so. Vardy's headed effort separates the sides at the interval, and Mourinho will be understandably disappointed with his side's inability to contain his - and Mahrez' - threat in the final third.

45+1: Robert Huth penalized for a tussle with Costa as they vy for the ball in the opposing half. He initially pleads his innocence, but rushes back into position instead of arguing with the referee's decision.

45: The fourth official signals for three minutes of stoppage time to be played, and Chelsea will be eagerly hoping for that whistle!

43: Good stop by Courtois! He is alert - and has to be - to thwart a curling effort from Marc Albrighton, which was swerving toward his near post.

41: Chelsea again, enjoying possession in midfield. Unable to make the most of it though, Leicester's high pressing tactic is forcing them back constantly.

39: Welcome to the game, Pedro! Danny Simpson slides in firmly, but fairly, on the tricky Spaniard - who is unhappy about the challenge, but shakes hands with the fullback moments afterwards.

38: The atmosphere has cranked up a few notches after Vardy's goal, how will Chelsea respond? They haven't provided much of a goal threat apart from Matic's effort a few minutes ago..

37: Vardy wins a free-kick in a dangerous area now, after an accidental trip by Zouma on the edge of the area. Luckily for the visitors, Cesar Azpilicueta gets the ball clear.

36: OVER THE BAR! At the other end, Nemanja Matic almost exposes Leicster's defensive frailties from setpieces, heading over the crossbar, flashing off the side netting.

35: Astonishing as to how Chelsea's defenders allowed him so much time and space to get in-behind them, and he was allowed a free chance on goal..

The ball was fizzed into the area neatly, Courtois had no chance with that.

Vardy breaks the deadlock narrowly after the half-hour mark, but credit must be given to Mahrez for an excellent delivery into the box.

33: GOAL! LEICESTER AHEAD! THAT MAN AGAIN - JAMIE VARDY!

Hazard trudges down the touchline into the tunnel, limping uncomfortably after a half-hearted attempt to carry on.

30: Mourinho looks on in a state of bewilderment, and summer signing Pedro Rodríguez (remember him?!) is stripping off his training gear and getting ready to come on in his place.

29: It did look fairly innocuous at first, but with the impact taken into account, it seems as though Hazard is unable to continue much further.

27: Stoppage in play, with a chorus of boos from the hosts as Hazard falls to the ground in a heap after a strong challenge by Vardy.

25: Admittedly, the tempo and energetic start to proceedings has lessened slightly. The noise though, hasn't!

22: Promising spell from the visitors in possession, they've had 60% of the ball thus far - trying to carve open a chance and eventually split the Leicester backline to test Kasper Schmeichel..

19: Commanding Courtois! I hope that phrase doesn't come back to bite me later on tonight! Anyway, the towering Belgian does well to command his area and comfortably smother a dangerous cross fizzed across the area.

The creative midfielder's shot was drilled low and hard, but lacked much elevation to test the Belgian in-between the posts.

18: Courtois called into action again, this time to deny Mahrez from the edge of the area.

17: Between Kurt Zouma and Courtois, they scamper the ball clear to partial safety as Vardy sprints forward to try and press them into a possible mistake.

Andy King is given his instructions, before being introduced to a warm round of applause. Hopefully, Drinkwater's injury is not too serious.

16: Replays show Drinkwater did infact injure his hamstring in pursuit of the ball near the corner-flag, and the hosts waste no time in making the substitution to replace him.

15: Temporary stoppage in play as Danny Drinkwater goes down clutching his hamstring inside the box. Doesn't look good for the English midfielder.

14: Hazard looks to try and create some attacking magic in the final third after a superb first touch, but the ball is recycled back as the visitors retain possession in Leicester's half.

12: Oooh! Courtois fumbles a cross in his box, but luckily, the Belgian recovers quickly enough to grab hold of the ball properly.

10: Close! Jamie Vardy is inches away from latching onto a through ball toward the edge of the area...

8: Ironic jeers from the home crowd as Oscar fires wide with an attempted cross goalwards toward Costa in the box.

Replays show, accidental or not, Danny Simpson did foul him there.. should have been given!

7: Diego Costa, unsurprisingly, reacts angrily as the referee waves play on - despite his claims for a freekick.

4: This could be a long night ahead for the visitors. Leicester are eager to pack their midfield, isolate the more influential figures within Chelsea's attack - Willian and Eden Hazard, and are breaking with both speed and purpose.

1: A sign of things to come? Loud roar from the home supporters as Riyad Mahrez dances his way past the Chelsea backline within a flash, curling a strike goalwards. Thibaut Courtois does well to get down quickly, low to his left, and smothers.

KICK-OFF! Leicester City - Chelsea, and it's live on VAVEL tonight!

The atmosphere inside the King Power at the moment, is virtually deafening. It's almost time for kick-off, the two sides are on their way out of the tunnel - prematch handshakes to be completed!

Chelsea substitutions: Begovic, Cahill, Mikel, Kenedy, Fabregas, Pedro, Remy.

Leicester City substitutions: Schwarzer, Benalouane, Wasilewski, Inler, King, Dyer, Okazaki.

Chelsea XI: Courtois, Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Matic, Willian, Oscar, Hazard, Costa.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Kante, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy.

We've got some confirmed team news...

However, Chelsea have won the last eight meetings between the two sides, and so perhaps the mental edge won't be as significant as intially thought.

City will also fancy their chances attacking Chelsea's back line, as the champions have allowed 57 shots inside their area - the most of anyone in the league this season.

The Foxes will have no fear heading into this one, having won only one of their last six Premier League games.

Leicester are a team which thrills crowds and pundits on the counter-attack, being compared to Brazil last week by Martin Keown. They are surely the fittest team in the league and are happy to keep compact and let the opposition have possession until they are ready to pounce. Chelsea will have no excuse but to pound on the pressure, which only a moment of genius piece of play will be able to break down the Leicester spirit at this moment in time. An entertaining fixture is no doubt ahead for us this evening.

Eden Hazard has been ineffective this season, making little impact from the wing. One of City's wingers, however, has had quite an opposite year. Last week Riyad Mahrez bagged a hattrick away at the Swans, adding to his and Jamie Vardy's fine form for the season. They have contributed hugely to Leicester's 32 goals this season, and Chelsea will have a tough job trying to keep them quiet.

A player who hasn't looked short of form this season is Willian. Nicknamed 'Beckham' by his team-mates for his impressive free-kicks for his strikes this season, he has only found the net twice in the league this season with one assist. Not good enough by Mourinho's standards, neither have the rest of his side.

A very shakey start from Chelsea leaves them sitting just above the relegation zone. Though it may be highly unlikely that the Londoners will be playing in the Championship, their team is suffering from a severe lack of confidence.

Of course we all know of the Foxes' miraculous escape from relegation towards the end of last season, and this fixture during that run resulted in one of Leicester's impressive only two losses since April (the other being against Arsenal). Leicester's fine form has continued into the 2015/16 season, and with two 3-0 away wins in the last three weeks, their superb form looks to be continuing.

This December night brings two teams which seem to have switched position from this time last season. Chelsea are sitting in a disappointing 16th place, with Leicester in an equally surprising 3rd place - one point behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand ahead of tonight.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium with kick-off set for 20:00 BST.