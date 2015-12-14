City set to face Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League Last 16 tie

Despite early claims suggesting otherwise, Manchester City will have to be at their best to progress into the quarter-finals of this year's Champions League competition - as they've been drawn against a tough side in the form of Ukranian champions Dynamo Kyiv.

Having finished Group G as runners-up to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side, they sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a point advantage over Portuguese giants Porto, who drop down into the Last 32 of the Europa League as a consequence of their third-placed finish.

The tie itself seems nice..

Having only lost once in their six group games, coincidentally to the Blues, there is more to the Ukranians than initially meets the eye.

Avoiding Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Roma and PSV Eindhoven make this tie seem like the Citizens could, and probably should, progress comfortably. Given their world-class quality, especially in midfield and attack, the blue half of Manchester will be understandably confident about their chances of enhancing their credentials as one of Europe's elite.

In terms of the other English contingent left; Arsenal will face the holders, Barcelona - whilst Chelsea have a daunting task against PSG themselves, having coincidentally been knocked out by the French champions at the same stage last term.

.. but Kyiv will not be pushovers

However, stranger things have happened. Kyiv will embrace the tag of underdogs, as they've done so in the past. Come mid-February, it will not the first meeting between the two sides.

An infamous Europa League tie back in 2011 will darken the minds of City supporters - after goals from Andriy Shevchenko and Oleh Gusev helped push Kyiv through on aggregate, despite Aleksandar Kolarov's second-leg strike giving the sky Blues false hope of restoring a comeback.

The two legs will be contested on the 24th of February and 15th of March - the former will be played behind closed doors, as Kyiv have been punished retrospectively for racist behaviour during their group stage draw at home with Chelsea, where they created a rather hostile atmosphere which was rather worrying for the travelling Blues' fans.

A key man to look out for

Andriy Yarmolenko

At 26-years-old, the Ukranian winger has been tirelessly linked with moves to big European clubs for at least two years now. You just have to watch him to appreciate how good he actually is. It's a surprise, honestly, that he is yet to relocate. It seems inevitable that he will do, soon enough.

He loves to dribble with the ball at his feet, has a deadly shot from distance and is clinical from close-range. A winger who can play behind the striker in a more central role, City will be hoping Kyiv's star man is not on red-hot form in the New Year.

Because if he is, good luck trying to defend against him.