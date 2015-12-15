Middlesbrough accept Nugent's three-game ban

Championship side Middlesbrough have confirmed that the club will not be appealing the three-game ban handed to striker David Nugent after he earned himself a straight red card against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Nugent was dismissed three minutes into injury time after reacting angrily to perceived timewasting by a Birmingham player, hauling midfielder Stephen Gleeson to the ground directly in front of the referee.

Frustration from Teesside has been clear in recent months, with manager Aitor Karanka complaining on more than one occasion about teams setting up to defend and waste time at the Riverside Stadium.

Karanka says Nugent must learn from mistake

Karanka admitted to the Birmingham Mail that while he understands Nugent's qualms with teams who he claims "referees are permitting to waste time", but it was "disappointing" to lose a key player so late on and that "David has to learn".

A statement on the club's official website noted that Nugent would be out of action until Boro's last game of the year, at home to Sheffield Wednesday on December 28.

That means that the 30-year-old will miss crucial fixtures with Burnley and leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, as Middlesbrough go into a run of games which could make or break their season.

Nugent offers opportunity to Stuani and Kike

His absence leaves a notable hole in Boro's attacking quartet, and will mean Karanka has a decision to make regarding who steps in to take his place.

Club top scorer Cristhian Stuani has proved effective from the right wing this season, and he generally plays from wide on the international stage with Uruguay.

Stuani celebrates scoring recently against Ipswich - via the Guardian

Boro's other senior striker Kike started the season in good form, but he hasn't found the net since a 1-1 draw at Derby County in August and the Spaniard is yet to fully convince the club's fans of his quality since joining from Real Murcia in the 2014 summer transfer window.

If Middlesbrough win their next two games, they will be guaranteed to spent Christmas Day at the top of the tree in English football's second tier.