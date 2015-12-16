Wijnaldum does not regret Newcastle United move

Georginio Wijnaldum insists he does not regret his decision to leave Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven for a move to Tyneside.

The Dutch international - who represented Louis van Gaal’s side at the 2014 World Cup - joined Newcastle United in the summer completing a £14.5million move.

Wijnaldum, 25, told the PSV Supporter fanzine that the Magpies are a “bigger club than you think,” insisting he does not regret leaving his homeland for the Premier League.

The midfielder, who is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with seven goals told the fanzine that the Magpies are “bigger than many people in Netherlands think.” The Dutchman believes that Steve McClaren is looking to “build from within” over the coming months in order to create “something beautiful.

“It’s not really done well in recent years,” added Wijnaldum. Newcastle were relegated from the top flight in 2009, but bounced straight back up under Chris Hughton before Alan Pardew and John Carver had stints at the club, before McClaren took charge in June 2015.

Newcastle United can only progress further

Wijnaldum believes Newcastle “are ahead [of schedule]” and that fans can see that “with the purchases made in summer.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Chancel Mbemba both joined from Belgian side Anderlecht whilst Florian Thauvin arrived from Marseille.

McClaren has also focussed on youth this season, with the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Kevin Mbabu being given time in the starting XI.

“Everybody wants to build within the club to something beautiful.”

Despite losing his first Wear-Tyne derby, Wijnaldum enjoyed the experience, telling PSV Supporters that the game is a “great derby,” before praising the Premier League which is “much quicker” than the Eredivisie.

Wijnaldum scored 56 goals from midfield for PSV in 152 games, but since moving to Newcastle, the Dutchman noticed that “everything is about attack,” in comparison to Dutch football where “teams wait patiently for opportunities or openings to play football.”

Ahead of their clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, McClaren has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground.