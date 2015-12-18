Hart the best goalkeeper in the League, says David James

David James, who asserted himself as one of the best goalkeepers in his generation during his 20-year adventure within the Premier League, has publicly praised Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper, Joe Hart.

Amongst the positive words the 45-year-old had to say about Hart, he feels as though the competition posed by Jack Butland's ever-improving presence on the international scene has helped improve Hart's consistency too - knowing his place in the starting XI is a valued one, but not a firm guarantee.

Hart continues to develop

At 28, Joe has established himself as a successful goalkeeper with plenty of European pedigree and important experience over the past few years - both for club, and country. Having been at City since 2006, he has made over 300 appearances and even when the team are under-performing, they rely on Hart as the last line of defence to avoid conceding goals as easily as they normally would with an average-standard goalkeeper.

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, James said that only Arsenal's Petr Čech could say they were currently having a better season than Hart in the League, which is "not bad company to be in with", considering he shares the all-time clean sheet record with, you guessed it, David James (173 in total).

James said he felt as though Hart was displaying "a great level of maturity and ability", which is always a positive thing to have within the dressing room - a motivator, someone who speaks well, can encourage their teammates no matter the situation on the pitch.

Competition for England

When asked about how Hart would fare with constant rumblings over Butland's excellent form for Stoke, James was adamant that the competition would be beneficial for his own personal development - as well as Butland's.

Still with the return of Southampton's Fraser Forster (knee) to come, James said, once fit, there are "three top-drawer goalkeepers competing for that [goalkeeping] position - Joe is the best out of the three."