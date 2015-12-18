Manchester United - Norwich City Preview: Reds looking to get back to winning ways against struggling Canaries

Manchester United host struggling Norwich City on Saturday at Old Trafford looking to get back on track, after losing 2-1 away at Bournemouth last weekend.

United go into the game fourth in the Premier League, six points off the leaders Leicester City. Meanwhile, Norwich are in eighteenth place after failing to win in their last four games, losing two and drawing two.

United need to get the win so that they can keep up with the rest of the title contenders, and it's time for the senior players at United to step up, and give the fans something to cheer about. Of course, also to lift the pressure on Louis van Gaal who the fans are growing impatient with.

Norwich will be a difficult game for United this weekend as they will see it as a free game for them, and these games are the ones that United have to be winning. Norwich have shown they have fight in them after drawing against Arsenal and Everton in recent weeks, and in the Premier League, anything can happen.

Last time they met

The last time United met Norwich at Old Trafford was in April 2014 when United won the game 4-0 thanks to two goals from Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata. A similar result is one that Louis van Gaal will be looking to achieve this weekend.

Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United go into this weekend's game with a lot of players missing such as Luke Shaw (broken leg), Antonio Valencia (foot) and Marcos Rojo (shoulder) all missing with long-term injuries.

Jesse Lingard is also out after suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth, and Matteo Darmian is still out with a hamstring injury he suffered against Wolfsburg in the Champions League.

Wayne Rooney, Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling have trained all week and are set to come straight back into the squad, but Ashley Young is a doubt for the game.

Bastian Schweinsteiger will miss his second game in a row through suspension after getting a three-match ban against West Ham.

Norwich City

Norwich have a few injury concerns going into the match with Andre Wisdom (hamstring) and Matt Jarvis (knee) ruled out of the game while Declan Rudd is set to keep his place in goal over John Ruddy who is out of form.

Manchester United will host Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 19th with kick-off at 3.00 PM BST.