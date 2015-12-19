Arsenal - Manchester City preview: Citizens aim for tough away victory

A mouthwatering clash awaits sky Blue supporters this Monday night as Manchester City will look to finish up before Christmas with a win over fellow title hopefuls Arsenal, putting Manuel Pellegrini's men within three points of Claudio Ranieri's high-flying Leicester City side at the top of the Premier League table.

City team news

It's a mixed bag for the visitors this week, in terms of injuries. On the one hand, club captain Vincent Kompany (calf) is unavailable for the trip to north London, but is expected to feature in City's Boxing Day clash with Sunderland.

As the Citizens have struggled defensively for sometime now, the skipper's return cannot come much quicker. Fernando (hamstring) and Pablo Zabaleta (knee) are both out of contention for selection too, but will return to full training at the start of the next week.

In better news though, Sergio Agüero has been taking part in full training this week and is expected to make a return on Monday night after picking up a heel injury in City's 3-1 win over Southampton, during an innocuous aerial challenge for the ball in the area. The talented Argentine forward will be most effectively deployed in the second-half, both hoping to capitalise on a tired Arsenal backline, as well as protecting his fitness levels - which continue to improve.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners' injury list seems to keep growing, much like City's, but they've got more long-term setbacks to contend with. The midfield trio of Francis Coquelin, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are all not expected to feature until February at the earliest.

Arséne Wenger admitted that his talisman, Alexis Sánchez, is probably not going to feature - but there is "a slight chance" over his selection in the matchday squad, as he has been "running, but not participating in full training" recently following his hamstring injury.

"I believe that is normal [Sánchez' eagerness to play]. He respects all the decisions I make, and that is what I want from him." City will be undoubtedly happy not to see Alexis, as the tricky winger has been excellent recently and his absence from the side could be pivotal in how the game pans out in truth.

What they're saying

Of course, the big talking point this week was the sacking of Chelsea's José Mourinho. Whilst not all managers got along with him, they all expressed their sympathy at his dismissal, saying that the Blues did relieve him of his duties too soon.

Pellegrini has stressed that Monday's fixture, despite the magnitude, will not be a season-defining game. "It's not decisive - we have to play 21 games more [after this]. It's a game of six points, to win three and to take three off a rival."

The experienced Chilean also refused to rule out other sides in the title race, regardless of their current form. Leicester, who are still at the top of the table, could be a potential problem if they maintain consistency. As well as this, local rivals Manchester United are "just a few points" away, whilst Tottenham, Liverpool and Crystal Palace could all play their part in an unpredictable title race.

The verdict

It will definitely not be an easy task for the sky Blues with their defensive frailties, whilst Arsenal themselves are on an encouraging streak of positive results. They've won four of their last five games in all competitions - whilst it'll be key to cut the supply from Mesut Özil, who has been excellent this term already with an impressive 13 assists.

City themselves need to pack the midfield and utilise the formidable trio of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - to their best abilities - if they are to seal a hard-earned away victory.

I predict a 1-1 draw, seeing as nothing is predictable and you never know what'll happen.