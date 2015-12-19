Brighton and Hove Albion 0-3 Middlesbrough: Seagulls' unbeaten run smashed as Boro cement top spot

Middlesbrough consolidated their position at the top of the Championship table for the festive period with a dominant win over second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls were unbeaten in the league going into the game but never truly looked like threatening Boro's lead after Kike headed in the opener with less than four minutes played.

Albert Adomah got the final touch on Daniel Ayala's header to double the lead just before half-time, before the visitors put an attempted Brighton comeback to bed with half an hour to play through Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani.

Kike steers in superb opener

Aitor Karanka's side started the game positively with a number of key players rested in their midweek win over Burnley, while Chris Hughton was forced to field a weakened team with a number of first-team players ruled out through injury and suspension.

It was with the first real opportunity of the match that the away side took the lead. A patient passing move saw Adomah receive the ball out wide and beat a defender with some swift stepovers, cutting back onto his favoured right foot and delivering a pinpoint curling cross for Kike to steer an excellent header past David Stockdale at his near post.

Boro bossed possession for the opening quarter of the game but Brighton showed their threat after 20 minutes as on-loan Manchester United forward James Wilson went close to an equaliser.

He drove forward through the centre before drifting to the right and searing past the visiting defence, but he sliced his eventual shot high and wide with his weaker foot when he looked well-placed to attempt a shot across goal.

Stephens shoots wide, Adomah claims second

Neither side created many clear-cut opportunities in the first half as Dale Stephens fired wide from range but the visiting defence was dominant throughout and frustrated voices were beginning to be heard from the stands.

Jose Mourinho, a close friend of Boro manager Aitor Karanka, watches from the stands - image via gazettelive.co.uk

Those murmurs were drowned out moments before half time as Boro doubled their lead from a set-piece. Ayala's run across the area from a Stewart Downing corner was totally untracked and he powered a header towards goal where it beat the keeper via a deflection from Ghana winger Adomah.

Brighton came out in the second half with more drive than at any point of the first and had their best chance of the game ten minutes in.

Brighton go close but Boro seal the points

Some neat inter-play and a fortuitous deflection at the edge of the area saw Jamie Murphy in space on the left. The winger cut inside and attempted a curling shot towards the far post, but it was close enough for Dimi Konstantopoulos to get a strong hand to it and tip the ball over the bar.

Less than five minutes later, though, Boro confirmed their victory. A corner wasn't fully cleared and goalscorer Kike brought the ball under control before returning it towards the far post, where Stuani got ahead of teammate Ayala to head in his side's third header of the day.

Bobby Zamora came off the bench in an attempt to claw something back for the South Coast outfit, but his only real opportunity came as a weak header was cleared away from danger with Boro having cover on the line to deal with the former Fulham man.

Stuani looked to add a fourth in added time as he drove a powerful half-volley towards goal from range but Stockdale was on hand to make a simple save, but as the full-time whistle sounded there was little doubt that Brighton had been second best by some distance.

Middlesbrough roll on to top the tree at Christmas

Middlesbrough extended their winning run to five in their last six league games, and stretched their stellar streak at the back past nine hours without conceding a goal.

Brighton's unbeaten start may well have been brought to an undignified conclusion, but they remain just three points off the top going into the Christmas period.