Newcastle United - Everton Live Score Commentary in Premier League 2015

​FT: The visitors take all three points after a delectable game of football, open from the start. It saw 30 shots on target shared between both sides, but it's the last one that is crucial.

​FT: Newcastle only have time to kick off before Lee Mason blows his wistle for full time! It's unfortunate for Newcastle who have been resolute from the start, having their share of chances wasted from the likes of Mitrovic. The final touch of the game proves clinical for Roberto Martinez's men; it ends Newcastle 0-1 Everton.

​IT'S A GOAL! TOM CLEVERLY SCORES IN THE LAST 10 SECONDS OF THE GAME! An Everton corner is punched away by the unstopabble Elliot, but falls to Cleverly on the edge of the box who heads it in fantastically to win the game!

​90+2': ​Romelu Lukaku comes one on one with Elliot, but a fantastic last ditch challenge from Mbemba sees the vistors get a corner; we are in the last seconds here, can Everton salvage something?

​85': The hosts make a change themselves, with Florian Thauvin replacing Ayoze Perez. 0-0.

​83': ​Leon Osman is the final substitution used by Roberto Martinez. He replaces Kevin Mirallas. It is still 0-0, much to the suprise of all those watching. The final minutes look to be very interesting.

75': ​Tim Howard denies Wijnaldum from what looked to be a certain goal! A header from only five yards out is pawed away from a retreating Howard.

74': ​Mitrovic misses a sitter! A lovely move starting from Colocinni ends in a cross from the left side, tailored perfectly for Mitrovic, but it's headed wide! It remains 0-0.

70': ​Everton make the first substitutions, as Ross Barkley makes way for Gerard Deulofeu, and Aaron Lennon comes off for Besic.

65': ​The game is end to end, with both sides having good chances from counter attacks. It looks impossible to end 0-0 at the moment!

57': ​What seems to be an obvious foul from John Stones is denied by referee Lee Mason, followed by a quick attack from Lennon, Barkley and Lukaku. Once again, Rob elliot at full stretch keeps out a decent effort, this time from Lennon. It remains 0-0.

56': ​Romelu Lukaku is once again denied by excellent goalkeeping from Rob Elliot. The big striker used his strength to turn Mbemba, and his low shot is saved by the Newcastle keeper. A series of fouls follows going against Newcastle, making their supporters restless.

53': ​The game looks more stretched this half, yet Newcastle look more deadly whilst attacking. The travelling fans call the name of Gerard Deulofeu who has been dropped to the bench this evening.

​48': ​Newcastle get the first corner of the second half as the ball ricochets of Aaron Lennon. The wide man looks to have been included in today's squad due to his high defensive contributions in order to nullify Wijnaldum on Newcastle's left.

​46': ​As the second half starts, it looks as if Kevin Mirallas has joined his belgian compatriot Romelu Lukaku to spearhead Everton's attack. This could only be to allow Leighton Baines' advanced runs, making him a wing back.

​45': The second half kicks off!

HT: We are a couple of minutes away from the second half kicking off, so stay here with VAVEL UK for all the latest news, updates and scores for Newcastle - Everton in the Barclays Premier League.

HT: At half time the stats are mostly in Everton's favour, with the visitors having 68% posession compared to Newcastles 32%. The visitors have had more chances at goal also, despite not scoring, with only three being on target. Newcastle have seen two cards shown to their players after giving away a total of 11 fouls compared to Everton's 5, one of which drawing Lee Mason to book Gareth Barry.

​HT: The score after 45 minutes is Newcastle 0-0 Everton. Chances have fallen for both sides, with Mitrovic firing wide twice, and Lukaku and Mirallas being denied by Rob Elliot in the Newcastle goal.

44': An Everton counter attack lead by Ross Barkley and Aaron Lennon ends with a cross headed wide by Kevin Mirallas who has taken the place of Arouna Kone today.

​43': Only a couple of minutes of the first half remaining, and the score remains 0-0.

33': Newcastle are picking up tempo here, as a wonderful cross from Sissoko is steared just wide by Wijnaldum.

30': ​The first sign of Everton's fragility at the back as Perez almost stabs a headed pass from Mitrovic passed Howard. It should be simple defending, but recent results seem to have affected the mindset of the toffees back four.

​27': Lukaku has a wonderful effort saved by Elliot! A through ball from Lennon who makes his first premier league start of the season splits the Newcastle defence, but Rob Elliot does enough to stop Lukaku adding to his wonderful goal tally.

​24': ​A wonderful cross infield toward Mitrovic is headed wide from the front man. It was a real chance for Newcastle to take the lead, but Coleman managed to do just enough to see the ball go for a goal kick. It remains 0-0.

​23': ​After a hectic opening 20 minutes, play has started to slow down, with Newcastle looking more assured in defence. Everton's midfield five still looks to overpower the four of Newcastle.

​17': Newcastle fans break into applause for the two fans lost on the MH-17 plane crash. A wonderful gesture from the home supporters, as it happens in every game at their stadium.

17': ​Both sides are making mistakes, but are being made up for with quick, planned team pressure. It looks as if both managers are trying to cancel each other out.

​Newcastle have seen 17 goals for and against them in the past three boxing day matches. They will be hoping more come for them today.

10': ​Janmaat picks up the first yellow card of the game after producing a foul to stop Everton going on the counter attack. This came shortly after a fabulous Everton attack consisting of fluid one touch football. The away side have started the better team.

8': ​A half hearted penalty claim from Everton goes amiss from Lee Mason. Lukaku cuts inside Dummett who uses his body to block him. It remains 0-0.

5': ​The first real opportunity of the game falls to Kevin Mirallas who bring the ball down inside the area, before forcing a great save by Elliot; The first corner goes to Everton.

​0': We have kick off here at the Sports Direct Arena! Stay tuned her at VAVEL UK for scores and updates throughout the match!

Georginio Wijnaldum is Newcastle's top scorer so far this season with a total of seven goals; however, with the lineup sent out today by McClaren, it looks as if the Dutch winger will be supplying the two strikers ahead of him in Perez and Mitrovic. This attacking trio could prove crucial in breaking down Everton's unstable back four, who have conceded eight goals in their last five games.

The man up top for Everton will be the man to watch for Newcastle. Romelu Lukaku has scored 13 goals so far this season, level with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez, and as of earlier today, Odion Ighalo, who scored in Watford's 2-2 draw against Chelsea, lead by Gus Hiddink on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The lineups show the injury lists for both sides. Newcastles extensive injury list remains, with Williamson, Rivière, Haïdara, Obertan, Krul and Good not close to full recovery, and Aarons, Cissé and Lascellesclose to returning. For Everton, McCarthy and Naismith just missed out on returning to the travelling squad, whilst Jagielka, Hibbert, Pienaar, Oviedo and Browning are recovering from more serious injuries.

Newcastle make two changes from last weeks fixture against Aston Villa, with Ayoze Perez and Alexander Mitrovic returning to the starting lineup. Everton also make two changes, swapping Arounda Kone and Gerard Deulofeu for Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon.

​Team news: Everton XI; Howard; Coleman, Stones, Funes Mori, Baines; Cleverly, Barry; Lennon, Barkley, Mirallas; Lukaku. Substitutes: Joel, Gibson, Kone, Besic, Deulofeu, Osman, Galloway.

​Team news: Newcastle XI; Elliot; Janmaat, Coloccini, Mbemba, Dummett; Sissoko, Anita, Colback, Wijnaldum; Perez, Mitrovic. Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Kevin Mbabu, Cheick Tiote, Siem de Jong, Yoan Gouffran, Florian Thauvin, Ivan Toney​

Meanwhile, Everton manager Roberto Martinez has complimented his strike force, and in particular second top goal scorer in the leage - Romelu Lukaku - who could fire the blues back into Europe. The belgian's manager has compared him to the likes of all time Everton greats; "People like Dixie Dean, Bob Latchford, Dave Hickson, whose records he could match, they are giants in this club, and to be alongside them shows just how much he has progressed."

Lukaku inspires late comeback

Steve McClaren spoke in a press conference about today's opposing manager - Roberto Martinez - and how he can guide his team back into Europe: "Martinez has done a terrific job the two or three years he's been there and they're a strong, strong team. Everton are quite capable of not only getting into the top 10 but definitely challenging for the Europa League."

​The past three meetings between the two sides have produced some magnificent football, with Everton coming out on top twice (home-March 2015-0-3, and away-March 2014-0-3), and Newcastle winning once (home-December 2014-3-2).

Everton​'s last game saw them up against league leaders Leicester City​, resulting in a 2-3 defeat for Everton. Two of Leicester's goals were penalties, both conceded by poor defending - a real weakness of Everton this season. This defeat came at the end of a three game drawing run against ​Bournemouth, Crystal Palace​ and Norwich​.

Newcastle ​will be hoping to take all three points today unlike their last match against Aston Villa​, in which the final score was 1-1. This became Newcastle's third game unbeaten however, following two suprising victories over Liverpool and Tottenham, which undoubtably pulled the magpies out of peril.

The visitors, Everton, are also struggling to find their best form only adding a total of six points to their total of 23 in their last five league games. The Toffees currently sit in an underwhelming 10th position, yet only six points seperate them from fourth placed Tottenham, showing the extremely close nature of this years Premier League season thus far.

Newcastle United go into today's game on 17 points - only two points above Swansea in the relegation zone. Inconsistent results from much improved play has seen today's hosts aquire seven points out of a possible 15 in their last five league games.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Everton. The match itself kicks off at 17:30 PM UK time, but there is much to discuss before the ball gets rolling at the St. James' Park.