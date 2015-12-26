Manchester City 4-1 Sunderland: Wearsiders show opponents too much respect in thrashing

Sunderland were crushed by Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, the travelling fans not given the Christmas present from their team that they wanted as the Black Cats fell to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat.

The game was over within 22 minutes of kick-off, with headers from Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Bony coming either side of a low long-range drive from Yaya Touré.

Sunderland had their chances to get back in the game, two in particular in the first half, but they didn't take them and soon enough it was 4-0 - Kevin de Bruyne scoring with nine minutes of the second half played, adding to the two assists he had already provided.

Fabio Borini did muster up a consolation for the Black Cats just before the hour - having done exactly the same in their defeat to Chelsea last week - but it meant little to nothing, even with Bony missing from the spot shortly after.

It was more than comfortable in the end for the Citizens, with a 4-1 defeat keeping Sunderland well in the relegation zone and firmly in trouble as their tough festive run continues.

Game over as quick as it begins

Despite there not being much in it to start, Manchester City took the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock. It was de Bruyne with yet another assist, this time for Sterling, who headed a terrific delivery past Vito Mannone - the Italian goalkeeper surprisingly chosen over Costel Pantilimon.

This just opened the floodgates too, with Touré making it two just five minutes later. The Ivorian was looking to strike at goal from 25 yards with his right foot, but once this was cut off, he opted to go low and hard with his left and found perfect success as he doubled his side's lead.

It wasn't that Sunderland were all at sea, just that City's confidence was flowing, as the Black Cats weren't out of it either. To show this, Danny Graham - another surprise starter - headed Borini's cross inches wide of Joe Hart's near post as we hit the 20 minute mark following a lively opening period.

Yaya Toure celebrates his strike with David Silva (Photo: FIFA)

Nonetheless, game over came on 22 minutes, de Bruyne's free-kick into the box headed in by Bony to put the match to bed before we'd even reached the halfway point of the first period.

Chances galore in firefight

It could have been four by 25 minutes too, Bony's header from another free-kick deflecting off of teammate Eliaquim Mangala and wide of the target as this time they failed to convert.

David Silva also had a chance just past the half hour mark, driving forward with the ball at his feet before dragging his shot just wide of the mark - moments after Sunderland went close as Steven Fletcher fired Patrick van Aanholt's cross over the bar from close range.

This end-to-end manner of the game that was developing as we neared half time meant the Black Cats weren't down and out yet, van Aanholt again creating as he slipped Borini in with a terrific reverse pass, only for the Italian to be denied by Hart at his near post.

For City, Sterling broke through looking to add a fourth, but he was stopped at the last minute by John O'Shea in the box, whilst the next time he got in behind he was flagged offside. Though it felt like game over already, it felt there was still plenty of goals in it, with Mangala coming close again only for Mannone to pounce on the effort.

However, it remained 3-0 at the break, though it could have been a rugby score with the amount of chances created by both teams.

Consolation does nothing for Sunderland

There were no changes at the break for Sunderland, which was a big surprise especially given that Sam Allardyce has switched things up inside the first 30 minutes for the last two games. As a result, City resumed their dominance immediately from the restart, with Silva's bending shot brilliantly tipped around the post by Mannone.

It was hardly a shock when de Bruyne added a fourth for the Citizens then with nine minutes of the half gone, Sebastian Coates' sliding interception thwarting Bony but only teeing up the Belgian who slotted home a deserved goal to mark a splendid individual display.

In response to this, Allardyce opted for his first change of the day, Lee Cattermole - who he said he didn't want to rush back - replacing Yann M'Vila, despite only returning to training this week. However, desperate times call for desperate measures and the midfielder provided an assist only moments after entering the fray - his off-target effort pounced upon by Borini who notched his second goal in two games on his second attempt.

Nonetheless, this didn't have much of an impact on the game, just as it had little impact on the scoreline, the consolation unable to spark the Black Cats into life as City continued to control the affair.

It should have meant even less shortly after when Coates clipped the heels of Silva as he burst into the box and the referee had no decision but to point to the spot. However, Bony stepped up and fired the spot-kick over the bar, unable to add goal number five to represent City's five-star display.

The Ivorian was lacking composure as we entered the final 10 minutes too, firing well over the bar from close range as Mannone parried de Bruyne's shot into his path before striking right at the 'keeper a few minutes later.

None of this matter in the end though, City cruising to victory as Sunderland remain in the drop zone - seven points from safety with plenty to ponder.