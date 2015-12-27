Klopp: "Liverpool have to be really, really patient with Daniel Sturridge return"

Daniel Sturridge will not be rushed back into action as he undergoes the most rigorous training regime of his Liverpool career, according to Jürgen Klopp.

The prolific striker is currently out with a hamstring injury he picked up after only three games and 106 minutes back from a long-term knee problem, having only made six appearances in all competitions so far this term.

The England international is nearing his return after being present at Anfield for the Reds' 1-0 win over Barclays Premier League leaders Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Christian Benteke's sixth goal of the campaign moved them up to eighth, though there is still a five-point gap between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in fourth-place in the table.

Sturridge took to Twitter after the game to announce that he is back in full first-team training and "good to go" - but Klopp admitted he is a little more reluctant to bring the 26-year-old straight back into the fold.

Reds boss reluctant to rush Sturridge back into fray

The German, who last week said Sturridge is having his own little pre-season for as long as 10 days and ruled him out of their next three fixtures, said that it is "the same thing" that the forward said four weeks ago before another setback.

He continued that "then we let him play and then you ask him and he will say this" but revealed that he knows "he is ready" and assessed that as "good."

But Klopp said that Sturridge still "has to train" to build up his fitness ahead of his return, saying that "last week and this week" are the "most intensive weeks" for the striker in his three years at the club, saying that shows "what we have to do."

And the Reds boss even revealed that he is cautious about watching him in training because of the fact that his qualities could persuade him into throwing him back into the first-team.

He acknowledged that "everybody knows you go 'oh my god, come on, bring him [back in]'" once he is back in training, such is his "quality."

However, Klopp insists that instead they must be "really, really patient" at the moment and that they must "have to wait" and "have to train" to give Sturridge the right time before he can go.

He believes that could be the long-term solution to Sturridge's problems and said that "maybe we can change something" if they keep patient, or else they will be "talking about Daniel Sturridge for the next 10 years."

Sturridge has not started a league game since the Merseyside derby at the start of October, a game which turned out to be Brendan Rodgers' last in charge, but has restricted to only cameos off the bench since Klopp took over.

The No.15 has however scored four goals in his six games, only two of which have been starts, including a brace against Southampton in an emphatic Capital One Cup quarter-final win earlier this month.

But after making a substitute appearance in the loss to Newcastle United just days after, he picked up the hamstring strain in his short 28-minute showing and has been out since - missing the last four games in all competitions.

He's not expected to make another appearance until 2016, though he could be in contention to feature in the first game of the New Year at West Ham United.

His return will be welcome with Divock Origi having been forced off with a hamstring injury in the recent win over Leicester, whilst Danny Ings is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament - leaving only Benteke as a senior option up-top.