West Ham - Southampton preview: Saints aiming to build momentum after super win

Southampton will be aiming to build on a fantastic victory over Arsenal at St.Mary's, when they make the trip to east London with Slaven Bilic's West Ham side their upcoming opponents.

Ronald Koeman's men showed on Boxing Day that they are more than capable of competing with the best and that things haven't been going their way over the past couple of weeks. With away fixtures against the Hammers as well as newly-promoted Norwich on the horizon, it's a good time for the club to find some promising form heading into the New Year. There could well be so light at the end of what has seemed like a very long tunnel since the start of the campaign.

Before the game against the Gunners, the Saints were on a poor run of form. They hadn't won since the 8th of November, a narrow victory at the expense of a struggling Sunderland side - was far from convincing. Goals have come at a premium for So'ton, with both Sadio Mané and Graziano Pellé finding goals hard to come by.

Hammers eager for much-needed win

West Ham have drawn their previous five Premier League fixtures, in a team that has been severely hurt with injuries to key players - including Victor Moses, Manuel Lanzini and Dimitri Payet, goals have unsurprisingly been hard to come by, but they've maintained a solid backline in spite of this.

Team news

West Ham's defensive duo, James Tomkins and Aaron Cresswell, both limped off injured against Aston Villa in their previous game. They'll have late fitness tests to gauge whether they are able to start, but the aforementioned trio alongside Winston Reid and Diafra Sakho are all sidelined and out of contention to feature. Mark Noble is one booking away from a one-match ban, which would consequently see him miss out in their next fixture, against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

As for the visitors, they remain without Graziano Pellé (knee) and fullback Cedric Soares (groin), meaning that both Shane Long and Cuco Martina will retain their places within the starting XI after an impressive display against Arsenal last time out.

James Ward-Prowse, Jose Fonté and Oriol Romeu are all walking on a tightrope in terms of suspensions too, as a booking for any would see them miss the trip to Carrow Road as they've all picked up four bookings this term.

Possible starting teams

West Ham: Adrían; Jenkinson, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Noble, Kouyate; Antonio, Zaraté and Valencia.

Southampton: Stekelenburg; Martina, Fonte, van Dijk, Bertrand; Wanyama, Romeu; Davis, Ward-Prowse, Mané; Long.