Norwich City 2-0 Aston Villa: Howson and Mbokani grab the goals against lifeless Villans

Aston Villa will end the year a huge 11 points away from safety, after goals from Jonny Howson and Dieumerci Mbokani helped Norwich City to a 2-0 win at Carrow Road.

In a clash that was billed by some as a relegation six-pointer, Remi Garde's side failed to put in any sort of performance to justify their Premier League status, and are seen by many as already doomed to relegation, despite only having played half their games.

Large scale rotation makes for dreary start

With the festive fixtures coming thick and fast, Garde made four changes to the side that drew against West Ham United on Boxing Day, with captain Micah Richards returning to partner Ciaran Clark in central defence.

Norwich made changes too, from their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, and it was possibly due to all the rotation that the game saw a disjointed start, with end to end action not resulting in any clear-cut chances.

The best opportunity of the opening 20 minutes went to Villa, with Jordan Ayew unsurprisingly being their biggest threat. Latching onto a Jordan Veretout free-kick, Ayew diverted a header at goal, but was denied by an excellent save from Declan Rudd. It was a chance they'd live to regret missing, as the home side went ahead after 25 minutes.

Howson volley gives Norwich the lead

Nathan Redmond's cross was flicked on towards the back post, where Howson lay in wait to volley home, the ball squeezing just under Brad Guzan, something which will have disappointed the 'keeper.

Although Villa had come from a goal down to draw their two previous matches one all, they didn't look like doing so at Carrow Road, dropping even deeper than they had been at 0-0, after Howson's goal.

Almost being punished as a result of this, the visitors were left fortunate to only be a goal down by half time, as Graham Dorrans shot just wide. Redmond again the creator, the winger cut a low cross back to the edge of the box, from which Dorrans could only send the ball off-target.

Howson volleys to give Norwich the lead (photo: reuters)

Things didn't change much after the break, as Howson missed a golden opportunity to add his second of the game. Involved yet again, Redmond had a shot pushed out by Guzan, to which Howson pounced on, curling an effort just wide.

Despite introducing Adama Traore and Rudy Gestede into the action, Garde still wasn't seeing an improvement, and had his heart skipping a beat when Ciaran Clark lunged in for a challenge on Mbokani from behind, with the Irishman thankfully winning the ball cleanly, avoiding what could well have been a sending off.

Whilst Villa did avoid going down to 10 men, they couldn't avoid conceding a second goal, as Norwich wrapped up the three points with just a few minutes left on the clock.

Mbokani doubles up late on

More horrific defending allowed Norwich to break in numbers, with Wes Hoolahan putting the ball on a plate for Mbokani at the back-post. The striker made no mistake in powering a header past Guzan, making it 2-0.

With the second goal scored and the game virtually over, it looked like things couldn't get any worse for Villa, but they did. Arguably their best player this season, Ayew, picked up a yellow card, that will see him suspended for their next game against Sunderland.