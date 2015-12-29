Manchester United reportedly eye Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto

Manchester United's goalscoring woes are quite evident. So as the clock ticks down toward the beginning of the January transfer window, the Red Devils are reportedly eyeing Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto. The 23-year-old striker is currently at 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Muto flourished in the J-League

Muto began his footballing career at FC Tokyo. He was with the club as a child and continued to develop his trade in the Japanese capital until 2010. He won the team's "Rookie of the Year" award in his first season.

2014 was the 23-year-old's breakthrough season as he earned his first professional contract. He proved his worth in his first professional season netting 13 times in 33 appearances. His 13 goals was joint best for a debut season in the J-League and earned him a spot in the league's best XI.

Muto snubbed Chelsea to head to Mainz

After seeing what the Muto could do, 2015 Premier League champions Chelsea offered FC Tokyo £3million pounds for Muto's services. However, he turned the the Blues down in order to move to Mainz, because he felt he had better first-team opportunites there.

Muto sets Bundesliga alight

The 23-year-old made his debut for Mainz against Energie Cottbus in the DFB Pokal. He scored his debut goals for the club against Hannover 96. He netted his first career hat-trick for his new club in the team's 3-3 draw against FC Augsburg. This season he has already netted seven goals and created two assists for Mainz. He is the team's second leading scorer behind Yunus Malli who has found the net just once more compared to the 23-year-old.

Muto celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at WWK Arena on October 31, 2015 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In the league tally, Muto is joint eighth-best in the league in terms of goals. He's currently tied with the likes of Bas Dost, Alexander Meier, Anthony Ujah, Daniel Didavi, and Anthony Modeste. Muto has more goals than Manchester United's top scorers, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, who have scored four goals each in all competitions.