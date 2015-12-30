Everton's 2015: A year of underachievement for the Blues

Everton supporters will be glad to see the back of what can only be described as a frustrating year for the club.

After a record Premier League points tally and a 5th place finish in 2014, many expected 2015 to be the year that Everton went one better. However, 2015 has not lived up to expectations and there is a general conscious that Roberto Martinez's side should have done better than they have done in 2015.

Away from the pitch, 2015 also saw the club lose two club legends. Sir Philip Carter, the most successful chairman in the history of the club, and Howard Kendall, the club's greatest manager, who both sadly passed away.

Disappointing start to a disappointing year

A year that ends in disappointment also started with disappointment for Everton and saw the Blues spending the first few months of 2015 looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone rather than towards Champions League football.

A 3-0 defeat to Hull City (who went on to be relegated) was not the start of the year that many expected or hoped for and it was not until the end of January that Everton recorded their first victory of the year.

Another winless run saw Everton with 28 points from 28 games - the club's lowest points tally at that stage of the season in the Premier League era and led to Roberto Martinez admit for the first time that his side were in a relegation battle.

Everton were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round after a penalty shoot-out defeat to West Ham United but despite their struggles in the league and domestic cup competitions, they showed promise in the Europa League.

Roberto Martinez's side comfortably progressed to the last-16 of the competition by seeing off BSC Young Boys 7-2 on aggregate, before their run in Europe ended with a 6-4 aggregate loss to Dynamo Kiev.

Tim Howard's performances have come under scrutiny in 2015. (Image: Liverpool Echo)

Late season revival ends in anti-climax

After beating Crystal Palace on 31 January, Everton had to wait until 15 March to taste their second league victory in 2015 and it was the start of a late season revival for the Blues.

Victories against Newcastle United, QPR and Southampton saw the club record their first three-game league win streak. Everton produced undoubtedly their best performance of the season in beating Manchester United 3-0.

Despite Everton's late season revival, May proved something of an anti-climax as the club were beaten 3-2 by Aston Villa and suffered their home first home defeat since December (2-0 against Sunderland), before an away win against West Ham and a home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, saw the Blues end the campaign in 11th place, with 47 points.

It was the first time Everton finished outside the top-10 since 2005/06 and recorded their lowest points tally since 2004.

Underwhelming transfer window

Roberto Martinez hailed Everton's transfer window a success, however his side's summer business divided opinion amongst supporters and depends on what you count as a success.

Premier League clubs may have broken records after spending £870million in total; however Everton contributed less than £20million to that total.

Everton supporters wanted to see more investment in strengthening key areas, including a playmaker (a position the Toffees failed to strengthen). The signings of Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu have both been excellent signings and they settled in well.

However, the club did make a big statement over their John Stones stance and also kept key players including James McCarthy and Kevin Mirallas, who both signed contract extensions.

Everton should be doing better

Following the disappointing 11th place finish in the Premier League last season, Everton made a much more encouraging start to the season, losing just once in their opening eight games.

However, three wins from their next 11 games has seen Everton not reach the heights that many Everton supporters had hoped for and includes a frustrating period of three successive draws - all games which the Blues should have won.

Everton have got a Capital One Cup semi-final against Manchester City to look forward to in 2016 - the first time the Blues have reached this stage of the competition since 2008.

Everton players celebrate their League Cup victory over Norwich City. (Image: Liverpool Echo)

The Toffees have produced some superb attacking play. Romelu Lukaku has looked unstoppable (scoring 30 goals in 2015), Gerard Deulofeu has produced the kind of form that saw him so highly regarded at Barcelona, while Ross Barkley is finally producing the end product.

However, lacklustre defending has seen them fail to record back-to-back league victories in the top-flight this season and record only five clean sheets in the league, something that must be improved in 2016.