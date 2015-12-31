View from the Opposition: VAVEL's Watford editor ahead of intriguing fixture with Man City

After a frustrating goalless draw away at the King Power earlier this week, Manchester City will be eager to get back to winning ways. It'll be another tough task for them however, as they travel to Vicarage Road - the home of newly-promoted Watford, who've impressed plenty of critics with their counter-attacking style of play, especially given the success of the strike partnership between Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo.

Clinical connection: Between them, Deeney and Ighalo have netted 83% of Watford's top flight goals this term.

Having beaten the likes of Stoke, Norwich, Liverpool and draws against Everton and Chelsea - they've established themselves as a side with lofty ambitions, but justifiably so.

They'll be hoping to avenge a two-nil defeat away at the Ethiad in their previous meeting, whilst also bouncing back from a disappointing 2-1 loss against Tottenham in the dying embers in their previous fixture.

Ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash on Saturday afternoon, I took the time out to speak to Ben Johnson - editor of VAVEL's Watford office, to get his thoughts and Watford-centred expertise below:

View from the Opposition: Watford

So, a very impressive year in 2015 - how will Watford continue to improve in the New Year?

Ben: It certainly has been an impressive 12 months for the Hornets, with promotion from the Championship, and now the side are beginning to really establish themselves as a competitive side in England's top flight. The exciting thing for the fans, though, is that Quique Sanchez Flores is far from finished; he's said recently that his side are ambitious and not content with eighth position. There's nothing wrong with a bit of confidence and if they continue to play well, particularly at home, there's no reason why the top six shouldn't be a reasonable aim. If the defence remains solid, Ighalo and Deeney continue their partnership then this is achievable, but even if they fall just short - as I suspect they might - Watford will have still exceeded all expectations.

For all of their quality, City have struggled to maintain consistency this term. What are your thoughts on their season so far?

It's been a strange one for City, but then again in general it has been one of the weirdest Premier League seasons for a long time. For all their ups and downs, Manuel Pellegrini's side are still in a very strong position and in my opinion have to be favourites for the title. Leicester you would imagine will fall away, Arsenal I feel just don't have the bottle, and most of the chasing back - such as Manchester United - are too inconsistent. What is exciting is their progression in the Champions League. City's struggles in Europe have been well documented, but this time their draw - against Dynamo Kiev - is favourable. If everything comes together nicely - which, as we have to admit rarely happens in football - this could be a very successful season for the Citizens.

A well-earned clean sheet (first without Kompany) v Leicester, but how will the Hornets look to exploit their defensive vulnerability?

As you say, the clean sheet against Leicester was much-needed for a City defence that has looked shaky this season - particularly without Vincent Kompany. Despite that, the Foxes had their opportunities in front of goal - most notably the Jamie Vardy chance, which, with his form this season, you would have expected to have been taken. So one would imagine that Watford will get their chances. Deeney and Ighalo have been a nuisance whoever they have played again this season, and their constant hassling and tendency to chase down all lost causes could cause the City defence to make mistakes. We shall have to see.

Are there any particular weaknesses within the side that could be targeted?

Again, at times this season the City defence has looked distinctly vulnerable when put under pressure - which is exactly what Watford's forwards do to you. The Hornets are a side high on confidence at the moment and they will fancy their chances against any side that comes to Vicarage Road this season. Deeney and Ighalo will be chomping at the bit to get started and will be quick out of the traps. If City can control the ball in the opening half-an-hour and negate the threat a little they could look to control the match - but if they concede early the game will be a struggle.

The attention has been justifiably centered toward the strike partnership between Ighalo-Deeney: just how good are they as a pair?

Oh, they're marvellous, arguably one of the best strike partnerships in the Premier League. Because of Jamie Vardy's - and Leicester's - exploits so far this campaign, I feel that Ighalo's performances have flown under the radar a little. He's already bagged 14 goals in the league this season - just one behind Vardy and Everton's Romelu Lukaku. That is an incredible record for a team that isn't expected to be in the upper echelons of the league table, and both him and Deeney have carried on where they left off last season. It was generally accepted that Watford had a great goalscoring prowess in the Championship last season, but for them to carry it on in the Premier League is, in my opinion, a vastly underrated achievement from Flores' side.

How will the hosts aim to isolate the attacking influence of Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling on Saturday?

Watford's defence has been solid this season, leading to them having one of the best defensive records in the Premier League, and only conceding 20 goals. They do, however, face a stern test in the shape of City's attacking options. For me, the biggest loss will be Nathan Aké, whose deserved red card against Tottenham Hotspur has left him out of the first fixture of 2016. This is a huge loss for Flores' side, and City will likely target that flank looking for a way past a usually resolute Watford defence. It's tricky to see how exactly Watford will isolate Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - if it is at all possible - but I can envision this game being a case of City having plenty of space but struggling to break down a well-drilled Watford defence.

Apart from Deeney-Ighalo, who are three of the players to watch out for? [Defensively & attack-wise]

For me, Watford's defence is going to be instrumental in this game. Allan Nyom is going to be a vital part of keeping the City forwards out. Him and Craig Cathcart will be in charge of neutralising the City attack and if they can do so they give their side a great chance of taking all three points - as Watford's attack normally takes care of itself. In midfield, look for Etienne Capoue, who has looked a great buy since moving from Spurs. Him and Ikechi Anya will provide an attacking threat going forward, with Ighalo and Deeney waiting to bag the goals.

Finally, score predictions for the match itself? Goalscorers (if any)?

Picking a score prediction this season in the Premier League seems impossible, but where's the fun in not giving it a go? I think it'll be close, possibly a draw, but I feel like Watford might just cause another upset, so I'll go for 2-1 to the Hornets. Goalscorers? Tricky to look past Ighalo or Deeney, but I'll say one from midfield too. Maybe Capoue. Either way, it should be a great game.