West Brom's 2015: Steely Baggies must add goals

For West Bromwich Albion, 2015's playbook will make for chequered viewing. With the one year anniversary of Tony Pulis' appointment arriving after Alan Irvine's dismissal last Christmas and with the half way point of the 2015/16 Premier League campaign reached, the club are in a relatively healthy position. However, one particular area needs addressing.

The Baggies sit perched in 13th place, as the calendar flips over to 2016. It should however be noted, that their points differential is almost equidistant, from the drop zone and European places in the league. It is though a rosier position, than the point above the relegation zone, where they sat at years end last term.

Pulis has added defensive steel

Pulis' assignment on arrival - as he accomplished at Crystal Palace and most successfully Stoke City - was to shore up a leaky Baggies back line. Irvine was sacked after keeping just 6 clean sheets before the turn of the year, but more pertinently after losing eight games in ten.

As 2015 was ushered in, West Brom lost on just six more occasions. Pulis' new installed defensive nouse, led the Welshman in guiding his side to keeping 10 out 19 clean sheets for the rest of the season. But in finishing in the same spot as they occupy going into 2016, what has changed?

Defensive unit have combined well

Tony Pulis has juggled various combinations in designing to find a successful unit. After experimenting with Sebastien Pocognoli, on-loan Liverpool man Andre Wisdom and with the inclusion this summer of James Chester from relagated Hull City, the Baggies boss has now settled on a central partnership of Jonas Olsson and Gareth McAuley, with the incoming Johnny Evans from Manchester United, now sitting in a central defensive role - at least currently.

Both full-backs are in-essence makeshift, but play their part capably. Craig Dawson at right-back is perhaps not so out of his comfort zone - contributing from both ends of the pitch - but Chris Brunt's inclusion on the opposite flank has paid dividends, with his work ethic and wand of a left foot to deliver from wide. Boaz Myhill's stint between the post in the absence of Ben Foster, should also not be overlooked - in fact, the latter's return as no.1 is not a foregone conclusion.

Goals have been an ongoing issue

As has been West Brom's trend, consistency has been an issue. This season, the record reads; W6, D5, L8, with seven clean sheets. A mixed bag. Pulis' sides are not noted for goalscoring prowess, but a tally of less than a goal a game is a concern.

Summer arrival from Zenit St. Petersburg, Salomon Rondon, has had a faltering impact as first choice striker. Three goals and two assists is not explosive by any stretch, but the Venezuelan - even before his sending off versus Bournemouth nearly two weeks ago - has not been aided by West Brom's set-up. The striker is joint top-scorer with bit part player Saido Berahino - more on him in a minute - and midfielder James Morrison.

Rondon's role as lone striker has led to mixed fortunes, for the 26-year-old. In most games, The Baggies have sat deep in moulding an effective system. Unfortunately, that has left Rondon isolated, with only the rare sojourn runs of James McClean and James Morrison in aiding their no. 9.

Berahino future must be resolved

The other big factor in West Brom's lack of potency has been the ongoing saga with Berahino. As documented, the England international has allotted just three goals this term thus far. But for only 740 minutes played is a feat under a sword of damocles at The Hawthorns.

Berahino's well publicised spat with the club after chairman Jeremy Peace refused to bow to Tottenham Hostpur's courtship of the player, resulted in Berahino announcing his intention to never play a minute for the Baggies again. The forward has since backed down on his words, but ill-feeling continues, with Pulis continuing to bench his man, citing off-field instability - including the latest episode just last week before the meeting with Newcastle United.

Pulis and West Brom insist Berahino is not for sale in the face of further reports of Spurs' interest this January. That stance needs to be carefully considered. If Berahino was playing every game, he could be the perfect foil for Rondon's game. With his continued absence from the starting XI, the situation is doing no-one favours. Despite Berahino's immense talent it, must surely now be time to cash on their former star pupil.

A year on from the day Pulis walked through the doors at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion are set fair for a decent campaign. Sitting in mid-table is surely the target for a finish come May.

In the year of the underdog in the Premier League, consolidation is surely the key for The Baggies and if off-field disputes can be resolved and the right men are brought in the strengthen, West Brom will surely be set for another term in the English top flight.