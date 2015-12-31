West Ham United's 2015: The Slaven Bilic era?

2015 has been a tale of two halves for West Ham United but it has been a whirlwind of a 12 months for the Hammers with a number of changes but fans of the London club will be glad the year is ending a lot better than it started.

Shaky beginnings

It was a terrible start to 2015 winning just two matches in all competitions throughout the month of January against Hull City in the league and Bristol City in the FA Cup, but apart from that there were draws with West Brom and Swansea and the one defeat to Liverpool.

Their form didn’t improve going into February, failing to win any matches with three consecutive draws against Manchester United, Southampton and Tottenham and defeats to Crystal Palace and a 4-0 defeat to West Brom ending their FA Cup run.

They managed their first win in two months going into March with their narrow 1-0 win over strugglers Sunderland but defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea still didn’t see an improvement going into the final stretch of the season.

Their form was patchy but improved in April with two losses against Leicester and Manchester City and the same amount of draws against Stoke City and QPR respectively.

Curtains closed on Allardyce

The final month of Allardyce’s reign at Upton Park started brightly with a 1-0 win over a doomed-to-be-relegated Burnley but the form that had plagued the final half of their season came back once again with defeats to Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle.

Luckily their form in the first half of the campaign saved them from what would have been a certain relegation battle and managed to finish in a respectable 12th and qualify for the Europa League through the UEFA Fair Play ranking.

However the 2-0 defeat to his former club proved to be final nail in the coffin as it was announced on the final day of the season as it was decided by the hierarchy at the club that his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Bilic revolution

July saw the revolution of West Ham when former player Slaven Bilic was brought. The Croatians influence was instantly felt with significant singings such as the arrival of highly-rated midfielder Dimtri Payet from Marseille.

The Bilic era couldn’t have got off to a more perfect start when the Hammers defied the odds to take a 2-0 away victory over Arsenal on the opening day of the season. However they were seemingly brought back down to earth with defeats to Leicester City and Bournemouth.

However the defeat to Eddie Howe’s newly promoted side would be their last defeat until Halloween as they managed a run of seven matches unbeaten with five wins (Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea) and two draws (Norwich City and Sunderland).

Unflattering end

The win over then Jose Mourinho’ Chelsea's side left them flying high in the top four of the table but the excellent run didn’t last forever. They started the month of November with a 2-0 defeat to promoted Watford which was followed by a draw, defeat and another draw against Everton, Tottenham and West Brom respectively.

The draw with the Baggies led to a string of stalemates as they entered the final month of the year with four consecutive draws following the stalemate against Tony Pulis’ side against Manchester United, Stoke City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

There seems to be hope on the horizon as they rounded off 2015 with their first victory since October 24 fighting back to win 2-1 over Southampton.

A roller coaster is probably the best way to describe 2015 for the Hammers but it now seems that they will be on incline under the reigns of Bilic as they comfortably sit in the top half of the table and with a new era sitting just on the horizon in the form of the Olympic Stadium.

West Ham will kick off their 2016 hosting Liverpool at Upton Park on Saturday, January 2 with kick-off at 12:45PM BST.