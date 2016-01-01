Federico Fernandez fighting to be fit for Manchester United clash

Federico Fernandez is fighting to be fit for Swansea City's trip to Manchester United tomorrow.

The Swans have started to find good form as of late, with two draws and one win from their three games under caretaker boss Alan Curtis's charge.

Fernandez has been key to their improvements at the back, but could miss out on the team's first game of 2016 as he deals with a bruised heel.

Curtis made eight changes to the team that drew with Crystal Palace on Monday, giving the Argentine time to rest up, but it is still unclear whether or not he will be good to go tomorrow afternoon.

Fernandez's welcome return

As Swansea endured a poor run of just one win in 11 games - which Garry Monk would eventually take the fall for as he was relieved of his duties - there was a loud calling from supporters for Fernandez to be brought back into the team, with Kyle Bartley having taken his place in the centre of defence for three successive games.

The former Arsenal man had failed to convince many, with the team conceding six goals in those three games he played.

Kyle Bartley is expected to step in for Federico Fernandez tomorrow if he's not fit. (Sky Sports)

Since Fernandez has returned, however, the team have kept two clean sheets in his three games in the team, conceding just two in the other - an extremely unlucky 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

His absence could mean a return for Bartley, who will be keen to prove his critics wrong at Old Trafford.

Changes expected

After so many changes were made last time out to rest players, Curtis will be expected to revert back to something similar to the team that beat West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

Ki Sung-Yeung, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Angel Rangel, Wayne Routledge, André Ayew and Leon Britton are all expected to return to the team, alongside Fernandez if fit.

The only other injury concern is that to Franck Tabanou, who is still coming back from a hip injury, but is yet to make his Swansea debut anyway since a summer move from France.