Mignolet: "We want to put things straight against Stoke next time out"

Simon Mignolet is confident Liverpool will give their utmost to ensure they bounce back from Saturday afternoon's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the first opportunity.

Having gone into the game on the back of successive wins over Leicester City and Sunderland, their first game of the New Year didn't end quite as positively as the Hammers emerged victorious.

Mignolet had enjoyed back-to-back clean sheets which ensured he ended 2015 with the best record of any top-flight goalkeeper with 16 shut-outs, but he was unable to start 2016 with another as headers from Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll in either half proved too much for the Reds.

But the Belgian custodian believes they will be determined to produce a response as early as possible, with Tuesday night's Capital One Cup semi-final with Stoke City an excellent chance to do so.

Mignolet, speaking to Premier League Productions, said that it was a "frustrating" afternoon and insisted that his teammates were "not happy with the way we dealt with them [the goals]."

He felt that his side "knew before the game that it was going to happen" in talking about West Ham's aerial threat, but reflected that it is "something we can take forward into the next games" as he challenged his team to "be stronger" and "work on that."

The shot-stopper added that Jürgen Klopp's men "didn't start the way we wanted" and said "we went behind and against a team like West Ham it's going to be difficult."

Mignolet explained that he and his teammates are "not happy with that" and insisted it is something "we have to learn from" moving forward.

Goalkeeper says Reds should be aiming to respond at Stoke

Fortunately for the Reds, they have little time to dwell on their disappointment as they line up to face Stoke in the first-leg of a two-game showdown with Stoke.

Starting at the Britannia Stadium against Mark Hughes' side, Mignolet believes the Reds are capable of summoning a reaction and said that success in all of their cup competitions is a possibility if they improve upon their consistency.

Mignolet added that "hopefully we can put things straight there because it's very important" and said the team hope to "do well against Stoke."

The 27-year-old declared that they "want to win" in "any game we play", continuing that they only "focus on the next game in hand" despite highlighting it as "a positive thing" that they are still in all competitions.

The Reds' No.22 said that they "can do well" in all of their cup competitions and said they will "try to do our best in the next game" which is their only focus for the time being.