Louis van Gaal confirms Phil Jones and Ashley Young taken off as a precaution

Louis van Gaal confirmed after the game against Swansea City that the injuries to Phil Jones and Ashley Young were more precaution, and they will be treated over the coming days to see how they are.

Jones and Young came off during second half injured

Jones and Young were forced to come off in the second half with injuries, and they were replaced by Paddy McNair and Matteo Darmian, and it's is the last thing Manchester United can afford is more injuries, but Van Gaal said that Jones had suffered a recurrence of a recent ankle injury while Young was suffering with cramp.

Van Gaal said "Phil Jones is injured, and it's more or less the same injury as before" and Jones had just recently returned from the same ankle injury so it will need to be assessed, and "Ashley Young has played a lot of matches in a row, so was stiff and had to be changed" which is a pity as Young had a fantastic performance.

United already have a lengthy injury list

United cannot afford any more injuries as they are already without Jesse Lingard who has a hamstring injury, and three players are out for a while after having surgery such as Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw, so any more injuries could be a real problem in the coming weeks.

United already have a small squad and Young and Jones are key players in the squad, and therefore, Van Gaal will be hoping throughout the week to get good news on the players ahead of a crucial FA cup game against Sheffield United where he will want to have a good choice of players to choose from.

Herrera was taking off to waste time

There was also some worry amongst United fans when Ander Herrera was substituted late on against Swansea, but Van Gaal said "with Herrera, it was because I wanted to waste time, as Swansea did all match" which is more good news as he is another key player in the team.