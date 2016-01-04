Why Sadio Mane should resist the temptation of a Manchester United move and stay with the Saints

Sadio Mane will remain at Southampton this month, despite falling out with boss Ronald Koeman. The forward has been heavily linked with a January move to Manchester United and is to hold talks with his agent over his future, after being left out of the starting eleven during the defeat against Norwich. Mane was taken out of the side after turning up late for the team meeting two hours before the game.

Club confident of keeping Mane at St. Mary's

The club do, however, expect to extend the current contract of the forward which expires in 2018. The Senegal international's future will be then decided when he enters the final two years of his contract. For Mane’s development as a player it would be a foolish move at this time, as he’s got so much potential and a lot more to offer to the club. United are a club in free-fall and it would be a strange move for Mane as he wouldn’t be playing regularly, whilst at the Saints he is a guaranteed starter.

Mane has been one of Southampton's star performers this season. (Image credit: setal.net)

Past examples don't bode well

He should resist the temptation of a possible move to the Manchester club because it’s not all about the money. It has been shown by the recent examples of Calum Chambers and Dejan Lovren that the grass isn’t always greener when a big money move to a top six club comes around. They’ve both found it difficult to settle and the Saints got a large profit on the pair, which was great business from the board's point of view.

Great place to develop

It has also been proven before that Southampton are one of the best clubs around for developing players from a young age and getting them ready for whatever lies ahead in the future; also, if they do make a move, it wouldn’t seem as much of a step up from their time on the south coast. Mane is a key part of this current Southampton side and it would be a huge loss for the club as he has played a part in every league game so far this season, putting in a range of impressive performances.