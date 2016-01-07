Remi Garde confirms that Jack Grealish won't leave on loan during January

Jack Grealish won't be leaving relegation-threatened Aston Villa on loan during the January transfer window, manager Remi Garde confirmed today.

The winger had been linked with a move away from Villa Park, albeit for just a few months, given that he's not featured often under Garde since the Frenchman took over in November.

Winger has been an outcast recently

Grealish was spotted out getting drunk with friends following Garde's first defeat in the job, a 4-0 loss against Everton, and he responded by making the winger train with the reserves for two weeks, and it's been a slow road back into first-team action.

Despite being recalled to training with his senior teammates, Grealish didn't start for the next few weeks, making his start since the incident against Sunderland last week, prompting Garde to explain that he "wouldn't start a player a week ago and then say 'go on loan".

Grealish pictured before last week's game against Sunderland (photo: Yahoo)

Leeds are rebuffed

This came after it was reported that Leeds United had enquired about a loan for the midfielder, one that Villa had rebuffed, with them needing their best players possible to fight relegation, having amassed just eight points from their first 20 games.

Garde spoke about how he was "relying on Jack", and that the idea that the club have any intention to rid themselves of him in January is "not the case". However, he did admit that he'd like Grealish to improve his performances, stating that "like other players, he could be better".

It's hardly a surprise that the club aren't willing to let one of their prized young assets leave, not only given their current situation and need for quality players, but given their lack of natural wide men. Adama Traore was challenging Grealish for a place in the team, and doing a good job of it, but is now sidelined for 8-10 weeks after breaking his foot.