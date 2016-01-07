Manchester City Women complete permanent signing of Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris has made her move to Manchester City Women a permanent one today, the club have announced.

Parris signs a two-year deal with the Citizens, having made an impression on loan from Everton in the 2015 season.

After the Toffees were relegated to WSL 2 in 2014, the 21-year-old returned to the top flight with City in a bid to make it into England squad that went to the World Cup in the summer.

Although she missed out there, she will at least be back in WSL 1 in 2016, having permanently signed for the Manchester-based club following an eight-goal return in the FAWSL last year.

Parris delighted with the move

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Parris said that she is "really happy to have signed permanently," describing the club as "a place [she] can call home."

She said that she "love[s] the people" at the club, having "made new friends" during her loan spell and met the "lovely" staff.

Parris explained that the decision was an "easy" one for her to make, with the move allowing her to "stay in WSL 1," and now she is looking to "reward" the team after they have given her such an "opportunity".

City looking to build on 2015

Having endured the 2015 campaign with the team, the England youth international is aware of the expectations of City this year, and what the club want to achieve.

"Last season was a bit up and down," Parris admitted, saying the team were "disappointed" not to claim any silverware, but happy to have "qualified for the Champions League" - something she described as a "big achievement."

Parris' contributions helped City to a second-placed finish in 2015. (Photo: MCWFC)

"I'm glad to be staying so I can help them push on," she continued, saying that the club will be going for "all of the cups" as everyone wants to "win a trophy this season."

Parris is looking to improve on a personal level too, and she will be pushed by the competition in the team, with City having signed Scotland international Jane Ross earlier in the off-season.

The forward described the prospect of fighting for a place as "exciting," with her hoping it can push her to "score more goals and become a better team player."

She is not phased by the new arrivals, saying she is "really looking forward to working with [them]" and that, "at the end of the day," they all have "the same goal" so there's no need to fear the competition.

"I just want to build on what I did last season and I'm so happy to be staying."