Pellegrini bemoans officiating decisions as sky Blues falter again

In the first leg of their Capital One Cup semi-final, Manchester City lost 2-1 away against Everton at Goodison Park yesterday.

Goals either side of half-time courtesy of Ramiro Funes Mori and Romelu Lukaku cancelled out Jesús Navas' equaliser, meaning that the Toffees will take a slender lead with them to Manchester for the return leg in three weeks' time.

Citizens defeated - again

Despite some genuinely underwhelming performances from a few of the visiting players, Manuel Pellegrini was quick to state his views from the game itself - saying he felt they deserved more, and were negatively influenced by two important officiating decisions, which consequently changed the complexity of the match.

In the build-up to Funes Mori's opener, camera replays showed that Lukaku was offside - possibly blocking Willy Caballero's line of sight just before the goal was scored.

Pellegrini disappointed with officiating decisions

The boss himself said it was "unbelievable" that the linesman on the far side was unable to spot that. Then, he also discussed the penalty appeal - which was waved away by the referee - where Navas was brought down in the box.

"Both of these [incidents] were clear observations, that can change the score." He said that the team "didn't deserve to lose" in the first-half, after Everton scored an offside goal and City themselves were consequently "denied a clear penalty" at the other end.

Navas ended his goal drought, which had lasted a whopping 66 matches, but it ultimately meant little in terms of the final score. The away goal rule will only take effect if the match is level after 90-minutes at the Ethiad, and goes to extra time.

"It was important [to draw level] when we did. We were playing better, but Lukaku is a dangerous player." Pellegrini on how the second-half unfolded

City have now lost eight games in all competitions this season, and the month of January has only just started. Lukaku scored his 19th goal of the campaign [all comps] against the sky Blues, and they'll be hoping to avoid another defeat in the second leg - if they are to progress to February's Wembley final.