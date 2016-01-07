Southampton - Crystal Palace Preview: Sadio Mane will return for Saints

Southampton face a tricky test in the FA Cup third round this weekend, as they host fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Mane back for Saints

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted Sadio Mane is happy at the club and will feature in the FA Cup tie.

The Senegalese striker was dropped from the starting line-up for Saints defeat to Norwich City last weekend after arriving late to a team meeting.

In his pre-match press conference Koeman said “What I saw this week from Sadio is a good reaction. He mentioned to the club he is still happy and he will continue.”

Despite being linked to other Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, the news that Mane will continue to fight for the cause on the south coast, will be welcomed by Koeman as Saints look to bounce back from a poor run of form.

Saints look to turn form around

This match could have come at a good time for Koeman as all eyes will be focused on the FA Cup, rather than the fact Southampton sit 13th in the Premier League, and a cup run will surely ease fans frustrations.

A difficult season in the Premier League has seen Southampton struggle to gain positive results on a consistent basis. Koeman will hope that his side can put recent disappointments behind them as they bid to recapture the kind of form they showed in the early stages of last season.

He said "We need to continue what we are doing and find a better balance in scoring goals and trying to play our football."

Pardew's return

Former Saints manager Alan Pardew will look to heap more misery on Koemans side as he brings Crystal Palace to St Mary’s. The South London side began the season in excellent form but have stuttered of late and are without a win in their last three matches.

The two sides met last year in the competition with Palace running out 2-3 winners at St Mary’s with goals from Marouane Chamakh (2) and Yaya Sanogo. Pardew would welcome a similar result this weekend as his side have not scored in their last three fixtures.

Team news

The home side welcome back Cedric Soares and Juanmi after recent injuries but the tie comes too soon for Graziano Pelle, who will look to return next week, and Fraser Forster and Jay Rodriguez continue to make their recoveries.

With the visitors desperate for goals Bakary Sako’s recovery from a hamstring problem is welcome news for Pardew. In his pre match press conference he said “He’s important for us because he can get a goal out of nothing, and that’s something that is top of my agenda at the moment: scoring goals. He has a shot in both feet that has more venom than perhaps 95% of players in the Premier League.”

Connor Wickham and Dwight Gayle continue to make their recovery from injury although Saturday may come too soon for the pair to make a return.