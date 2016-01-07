Arsenal - Sunderland: Who will feature for the Black Cats?

We all know about the magic of the FA Cup, but Sunderland will have to pull off a huge shock if they want to experience a big cup run this season.

They have hardly got the luck of the draw, with them to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday - who beat them 3-1 there last month.

'Diabolical' fixture list

It looks like Sam Allardyce will be fielding a weaker team in North London due to the fact that Sunderland have a horrible set of fixtures coming up. The Arsenal match is the first of three away matches in seven days for the Black Cats.

Allardyce has labelled the fixture list as 'diabolical' and already admitted that he cannot afford to put out a full strength team for the stern test.

Who's in the frame?

Players such as Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Larsson will not be in contention for a role in the squad due to injury. Jack Rodwell is nearly fit again but it is unlikely that Big Sam will risk the midfielder.

It may be that Allardyce looks towards his youth players for the trip to the capital. Duncan Watmore, who has already broken through to the first team, may get a chance to show what he can do for a full 90 minutes this time.

Under 21 players such as Jordan Pickford, Liam Agnew and highly rated Lynden Gooch may also get a call up to the first team, whilst 17-year-old right back Josh Robson may be thrown in if the Sunderland staff feel he can handle the pressure.

American forward Lynden Gooch could get a chance this weekend. (Sports Illustrated)

Allardyce has spoke about squad players being in line to get their chances too, so the more under-used members of the team are likely to get opportunities as well.

Arsenal have also had a busy Christmas period, which means big players such as Mesut Ozil will be rested.

Priorites for Allardyce

Sunderland usually fair well in cup competitions and have claimed a number of scalps in recent years. However, with Premier League survival most definitely the priority, it is no surprise that big name players will be rested after a hectic festive period.

It doesn't help matters that Sunderland travel to Swansea City four days after the Arsenal clash. Allardyce will know defeat against Swansea will leave his side with an even bigger mountain to climb when it comes to surviving this season.

If Swansea do go on to beat Allardyce's men it could potentially leave the Wearsiders seven points from safety.