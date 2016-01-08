Ambitious Yeovil Town Ladies to share Huish Park with men's team

Yeovil Town Ladies will play all of their home games at Huish Park this season, which is home to the men's team too.

With a capacity of just less than 10,000, and over 5,000 of this seated, the Lady Glovers are hoping this will be the scene of a successful 2016 campaign as they target promotion to WSL 1.

They finished fourth in WSL 2 in 2015, two places off a promotion spot, but are one of the front-runners for a top two finish in 2016 - along with Everton, and perhaps Bristol City, formerly Academy, if the recently-relegated club land on their feet.

Growing relationship between the two clubs

Yeovil Ladies played at Huish Park twice last season, facing Millwall Lionesses and Everton at the men's ground as support grew - as did the relationship between the men's and women's sections.

Though there is great support for the women's team from the men, they are two separate clubs, with the Ladies playing their home games at Raleigh Grove, home of Sherbourne Town.

The team's two FA Women's Cup games - if they win the first that is - will be played at this ground, before the switch to Huish Park is made in March when the FAWSL season kicks off.

Speaking to Western Gazette, Yeovil Town Ladies' Chairman, Steve Allinson, thanked the men's Chairman John Fry and his team for "all their help in the planning stages" to make this happen, as well as for the "support that they have showed."

He also thanked the club's "main sponsors" for their "instrumental" backing in allowing these "exciting developments come to fruition."

Glovers show ambition

There are many reasons behind this switch, with Yeovil's ambition a main factor.

Allinson highlighted this when explaining the decision to move grounds, saying that, whilst he thanked Sherbourne Town for hosting the team in recent years, their ground "does not currently meet the ground criteria required for the top tier of women's football" - which is where the Lady Glovers want to be.

After a successful 2015, Yeovil are confident in promotion this season.

He believes that this move is an "important" one for the club's "development" and that is represents "an exciting time" for them. Now, all he asks is that fans attend games at Huish Park in order "to keep [their] ever increasing attendances on the upward spiral."

A spokesman for Yeovil Town's men noted that the Lady Glovers boasted "the highest average attendance in the whole of [WSL 2]" in 2015, and that their switch of grounds "is a mark of how seriously [they] are taking this year."

He continued, saying that "there is certainly an appetite for the female game," which was seen with "attendances of 722 against Millwall Lionesses and 534 against Everton Ladies" at Huish Park last year.

Now, it is down to the team to capitalise on such a grand opportunity, with them aiming to turn their new home into a fortress as they target promotion.

"It is felt there is a real opportunity to gain a place in the promised land of WSL 1," the spokesman added, and now Huish Park's "excellent facilities" can aid an already "strong squad of players" who are confident in making the jump to the top.