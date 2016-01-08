Opposition report: Sunderland

With Arsenal set to rest a few big names ahead of their midweek Premier League trip to Liverpool, Sunderland will be looking to take advantage after manager Sam Allardyce declared that only one youth player will be starting this weekend. After multiple loan spells away from the Stadium of Light, 21-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is the favourite to make his debut at the Emirates Stadium this upcoming Saturday.

Premier League the priority for Allardyce

Despite claiming that the Premier League is 'diabolical' for the upcoming congested fixture list and that although he'll be delighted with a FA Cup run, Allardyce reaffirmed the stance that the Premier League is the club's priority - although he is also set to name a strong side against the current Premier League leaders. A loss certainly wouldn't discourage Allardyce as he claimed they are "in the bottom three, making our status in the Premier League the most important thing."

In spite of Allardyce's men going into the game as huge underdogs, Sunderland may have a chance of causing an upset if they can defensively frustrate a patient Arsenal side, as they did in 2012 and just as recently as last season with two goalless draw results. However, Allardyce certainly will not be pleased with a draw as it'll add yet another game to play in a congested list of fixtures for the months ahead.

Five players have been named unavailable for the Black Cats tomorrow, including the experienced Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Larsson, along with their new acquisition from Bayern Munich - centre-back Jan Kirchhoff.

Disappointing FA Cup history for Sunderland

Sunderland may need to summon the spirit of their 1937 and 1973 FA Cup-winning sides tomorrow as they face an extremely tough challenge against the current title favourites. Nevertheless, their recent FA Cup form may give them so much-needed confidence ahead of the clash. In the past four years of the FA Cup, they have reached the sixth round proper (quarter-final) twice and the fixth round proper once.

They can also place hope in veteran striker Jermain Defoe, who just last weekend scored a brace against fellow Premier League relegation candidates Aston Villa. The former England international has 23 goals in 40 FA Cup appearances, and as he displayed last weekend he may have lost his blistering pace in recent years, but he can certainly still finish given the opportunity.

Even with their defensive woes this season, Sunderland definitely have plenty of attacking presence to cause the Gunners some trouble on the counter-attack. Allardyce has the pick of Duncan Watmore, Adam Johnson, Fabio Borini, Ola Toivonen and Jeremain Lens. All of whom can cause worries for the Arsenal back four if they take their upcoming opponents too lightly.

Even though Sunderland are struggling in the league, Cup matches don't have any relevance to form. If they start well and score an early goal for instance, the current holders could have a real battle on their hands to progress into Round Four.

Sunderland predicted XI: Pickford; Jones, O'Shea, Brown, Van Annholt; Cattermole, M'Vila; Watmore, Johnson, Borini; Defoe.