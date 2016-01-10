Manchester United performance "not good" despite win says van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal admitted that his team’s performance in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United was “not good”.

United scrape through

Many expected the Red Devils to breeze through to the fourth round of the FA Cup despite their poor form of late with their opponents starting off the day 46 places below the Manchester outfit.

Wayne Rooney celebrates a late winning goal on Saturday.

However, they had to wait until second-half extra-time to take the lead when Wayne Rooney buried from the spot kick after Memphis Depay was clipped in the penalty area.

Looking for positives

The Dutchman did admit that his side’s performance was “not all right” but despite that he decided to find the positives from the unconvincing victory.

Van Gaal said that he can “understand” why Nigel Adkins decided to set out his side defensive-based but said that they kept “another clean sheet” and “deserved to win”.

He did go on to say it was “not good” as they didn’t move the ball “quickly” but said the victory was the “most important thing”.

Feeling pressure

The fans continued to let their feelings known with ironic cheers with their first shot on target of the contest and booed at half-time and full-time as the manager walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal addressed the issue saying that a Manchester United player has to “cope with the pressure” of “fans” and with the “media pressure”.

He added that it is what he expects as United manager and that it can have an “influence” but believes if a player can’t cope with the pressure then “you are not a good Manchester United player”.

Still a problem

Van Gaal complained at the beginning of his tenure that he found it difficult to break down teams who defend in number and 18 months on it still proves to be a problem.

When asked why he has failed to rectify it he said that it was because it is the “most difficult situation in a match”.

Despite spending £250 million, he added that he needed “creative players with speed” which he believes they don’t have.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Tuesday, January 12 with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST.