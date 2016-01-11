Peter Crouch says he may be forced to leave Stoke City

Peter Crouch has said he may need to leave Stoke City this month, with the striker becoming frustrated at the lack of game time he is receiving.

The six-foot-seven forward scored for the Potters as they beat Doncaster 2-1 on Saturday to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but with other players infront of him the player could be forced out the exit.

Crouch told reporters he "wants to be playing" and admitted that "maybe I do have to move on," but all the England international can do is "work hard and try and get back in the team.

"I know the manager has got belief in me. I played 33 or 34 Premier League games last season, so to have not featured this season has been very frustrating"

The 34-year-old has only played 45 minutes of Premier League action this season - all coming from the bench - as younger players such as Bojan Krkic are favoured ahead of the target man as Mark Hughes has implemented a more attractive style of football since his arrival.

Where could Peter Crouch be heading?

One option that may appeal to Crouch is Leeds United. The club have made it well known that they are interested in the player as they look to spearhead a late promotion challenge to become a top flight club next season. The Championship side currently sit 13th in the league but remain just nine points off pace for the play-offs.

Leeds boss Steve Evans revealed he had an approach turned down by the Stoke City officials as boss Hughes wants to add cover to his side before letting any players leave. The Whites are lacking real fire power upfront scoring just 26 goals from 25 games and they'll want to add to their ranks if they are to stand any real chance of playing in the Premier League next season.

Want-away West Brom striker Saido Berahino is wanted at the Britannia which could provide Crouch with an escape route. The 22-year-old forward fell out with West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace in the summer after a move to Tottenham Hotspur fell through, with the North London side no longer interested Stoke remain a realistic destination for the England Under-21 star.