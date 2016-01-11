Peter Crouch says he may be forced to leave Stoke City

Peter Crouch has said he may need to leave Stoke City this month, with the striker becoming frustrated at the lack of game time he is receiving. 

The six-foot-seven forward scored for the Potters as they beat Doncaster 2-1 on Saturday to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but with other players infront of him the player could be forced out the exit. 

Crouch told reporters he "wants to be playing" and admitted that "maybe I do have to move on," but all the England international can do is "work hard and try and get back in the team.

"I know the manager has got belief in me. I played 33 or 34 Premier League games last season, so to have not featured this season has been very frustrating" 