Manchester City - Everton Preview: Citizens looking to bounce back from League Cup loss

Manchester City will look to put their disappointing Capital One Cup performance away to Everton last week with the Sky Blues looking to close down Arsenal's slim lead at the top of the table.

Team news

City will be without Wilfried Bony, Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Eliaquim Mangala and Samir Nasri for Wednesday night’s game. Manuel Pellegrini also suggested that Kompany may not return until "the last part of the season", quite a worry indeed.

However, on a more positive note, David Silva and Yaya Toure who sat out of City's 3-0 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup will return to the side against the Toffees.

Everton meanwhile have declared Romelu Lukaku fit for Wednesday’s Premier League, the Belgian limping off with an ankle knock shortly after scoring in the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg win over the Citizens a week prior, thus missing the Toffees FA Cup tie against Dagenham & Redbridge.



Tom Cleverley is a doubt along with Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy, whilst Roberto Martinez also hinted that Tim Howard is likely to return in goal, replacing Joel Robles who has played in the last two cup ties.

What have the managers said?

Pellegrini put emphasis on that City will not go into the transfer market in January, although perhaps the Kompany injury may force the Chileans hand? There had been speculation that the club might try to bring in another striker in the window but Manuel believes that there is already an answer to that question in his current squad.

“Kelechi has been involved from the first game of this season,” Pellegrini said. “He’s in the squad in that position and we have Bony, we have Sterling, we have Kun. It’s important for Kelechi to play like he did against Norwich. He’s the answer when you ask if we’re going to buy another striker – we have Kelechi."

Roberto Martinez has stressed that dreams of Wembley must be temporarily put on hold ahead of a crucial 10 days of Premier League action for Everton. The Blues have a slender advantage going into second leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final while progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup was secured at the weekend against Dagenham & Redbridge. “We knew that we had to face that [Capital One Cup] first leg with focus and intensity, and we did that. Now we are putting important emphasis on the league”.

Verdict

Everton will be buoyed by their good performance over the Citizens and will come to Eastlands full of confidence in snatching all three points. City meanwhile will hope that Aguero has found his scoring boots again after a torrid end to 2015 whilst the return of Joe Hart is a boost to the back four that can't seem to catch a break at the moment. Expect a very open game like the first leg of the League Cup, but perhaps a City win this time around.