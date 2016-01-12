Swansea City predicted XI - Sunderland: Plenty of rotation after FA Cup exit

Swansea City face Sunderland in a crucial fixture tomorrow evening, with it already being dubbed a relegation six-pointer. Therefore, the team chosen will have to be right one in order to ensure victory.

It seems that Alan Curtis’ preferred system is to use the diamond when first-choice players are available.

Against Oxford United, the 4-2-3-1 was chosen because the fringe players aren’t able to cope with the tactical demands, but with the players being rotated once again and the more regular names to be used tomorrow, it’s likely that the diamond will be the system that Curtis opts for once again.

Back to usual for the defence

Lukasz Fabianski

There is no doubt that Kristoffer Nordfeldt impressed very highly despite conceding three goals against Oxford, but in a six-pointer such as this game, there won’t be any surprised faces to as Swansea return with a more familiar and reliable face in goals.

Angel Rangel

It came as a surprise when the team news was announced on Sunday as neither Angel Rangel nor Kyle Naughton were named in the matchday squad, but young Liam Shephard got the nod instead. He played fairly well, but one of the more experienced players look set to come back into the team tomorrow, and Rangel looks to be the preferred option since Garry Monk’s departure.

Federico Fernandez

Both the Argentine and his defensive partner Ashley Williams were rested on Sunday, with Jordi Amat and Kyle Bartley given the nod, but it’s safe to say the change will be reversed for tomorrow, with neither centre-back particularly impressing. Fernandez has proven to be a capable defender during his time in South Wales and tomorrow should be no different, going up against reported Swansea target Jermain Defoe.

Ashley Williams

In what could be the most important game of Swansea’s season, their captain Williams is absolutely necessary. Not only is he one of the better players at the club, the other players will look to the Swansea and Wales captain for encouragement and leadership, something he will undoubtedly supply. If Swansea are to get out of this mess that they’re in, and start by winning tomorrow, then he’ll play a massive part.

Neil Taylor

The Oxford game was dubbed by some as the ‘Franck Tabanou redemption game’ as the Frenchman was cast out of the squad by Monk, much to the distain of the fan base, but the full-back failed to impress and was ultimately subbed for youngster Stephen Kingsley, who might have more of a chance of starting now than Tabanou.

Taylor has been one of Swansea’s most consistent performers this season, and it shouldn’t come as a shock if he is restored to the starting 11 after a much needed rest.

A Shelvey-less midfield

Leon Britton

The Swansea legend has had a resurgence under another Swansea legend – Alan Curtis. With Jonjo Shelvey’s apparent imminent departure to Newcastle United, it seems that tomorrow’s midfield trio will remain as one that Curtis has opted for regularly during his time as manager, and that includes Leon Britton at the base of the diamond - who will make his 500th appearance for the club.

Leon Britton's next Swansea appearance will be his 500th for the club. | Photo: PA

Jack Cork

The only player expected to retain his place in the starting side from the devastating loss against Oxford. While Cork isn’t the most technically gifted player in the squad, he is a vital part of the midfield that will be so important in battling against the likes of Lee Cattermole and Yann M’Vila, which could determine the ultimate outcome of the game.

Ki Sung-Yueng

In a midfield that contains Britton and Cork, some flair and creativity is desperately needed. Swansea fans will hope that will be provided by the South Korean captain. With Shelvey looking like he has played his last game for Swansea, Ki will have to step up his offensive production to the levels he was at last season.

No recognised striker once more

Andre Ayew

Off the back of finishing third in the CAF Player of the Year award, André Ayew will be one of the few Swansea players with some confidence, and it is desperately needed. Bafetimbi Gomis will be vying for a starting role after a goal in the FA Cup loss, but with the return to the formation that includes the two wide forwards, he is unlikely to be used. Swansea’s top scorer Ayew will look to lead the line once again.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Since Wilfried Bony's departure, Swansea hasn’t seen the best of Gylfi Sigurdsson, but playing in an almost false-nine role has given the Icelandic international more freedom and it has been beneficial since he hasn’t been able to find chemistry with Gomis the way he did with his predecessor. Since he was rested against Oxford, a fully-fit Sigurdsson could be the key in getting the valuable three points his side needs.

Wayne Routledge

Despite Jefferson Montero’s second goal for the club on the weekend, he doesn’t seem to be able to contribute as a wide forward in the same way Wayne Routledge can. The 31-year-old is more of a playmaker and can operate on the flank and in the middle of the field. He looks set to complete the starting 11 tomorrow.