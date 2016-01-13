Britton remains bullish ahead of crucial games

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton has admitted that the next few games are some of the most important he's ever played in, as the 33-year-old prepares to make his 500th appearance for the Welsh side.

Club stalwart

He may not be the goalscoring midfielder or defensive powerhouse that most teams crave, but for simple consistency there are few as accomplished as Britton.

The Englishman has spent almost his entire career with the Swans. Since joining in 2003, Britton has been a fixture of the side but had a small stint away from the Liberty.

That was a short-lived move to Sheffield United during the 2009-10 campaign. Aside from that season, Britton has spent the other 10 with his beloved side.

A far cry from past success

However, the heady days of the previous seasons and League Cup victory over a plucky Bradford City side are now at the back of his mind.

The Welsh club have slipped to 17th and will be just one point above the drop-zone if they succumb to Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

Garry Monk couldn't halt a rotten run of winless games, and so Alan Curtis now has the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Leon Britton has always been a fan favourite at Swansea. (Image credit: Wales - Huw Evans)

The most important game he's played on

Far from being the worst moment he's seen with Swansea - having helped them remain in the Football League at one point - but admits this could be the most crucial.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said that "these games are among the most important games [Swansea] have had in years".

Such is the magnitude of the clash with Sunderland, Britton added, "It is right up there with anything going back to when we were in League Two."

The pressure is on

He admitted, "You can feel it around the city how important it is not to lose." The midfielder believes it is because they "have never really been close to relegation".

Due to having "a little gap", the pressure have never been too great on the players. However, that is not the situation now, just one place above the relegation places.

Britton believes it is "dangerous" and that the home games against fellow strugglers who are keen to catch Swansea are "massive", before adding: "A win would give us some breathing room."