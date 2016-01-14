Everton close to signing Sam Byram as Leeds United accept bid

Everton are close to securing a deal for defender Sam Byram after Leeds United have accepted a bid from the Premier League side, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Toffees have long been linked with Byram, but they have reportedly stepped up their interest after sending the club's Head of Recruitment to watch the 22-year-old play for Leeds against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Toffees look to have won the race for his signature

Byram is out of contract at the end of the season and he has made it clear that he is unwilling to sign a new deal with the Championship club, alerting a number of Premier League teams.

Leeds manager Steve Evans revealed recently that a number of top-flight clubs have been in touch with him about the availability of Byram, but he is understood to favour the idea of a move to Goodison Park.

Leeds had initially set the asking price for the in-demand defender at £8million, but because the youngster's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the deal is likely to be worth up to £5million.

Byram has caught the eye this season in a right-sided role where his versatility means he can play as a full-back or in midfield and Roberto Martinez is keen to sign the 22-year-old because of his versatility.

Everton are currently short of options on the right side of defence after losing Seamus Coleman to a calf injury, with John Stones deputising at right-back in their goalless draw against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The youngster now needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical, before the deal can be confirmed.

Seamus Coleman faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his calf against Manchester City. (Image: Liverpool Echo)

Byram looks set to leave Leeds

Byram's future appears to be away from Leeds United after he turned down the offer of a new deal at Elland Road before Christmas, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The defender was angered by a new contract offer from Leeds owner Massimo Cellino in 2014, which proposed to cut his wage in return for a long-term deal. Cellino publically criticised Byram saying that he thought "Leeds was too small for him", but contract talks resumed last month briefly, with Byram rejecting their renewed offer.

Leeds do not want to let Byram leave on a free transfer in the summer, and are willing to sell Byram in the January transfer window if their valuation is met.

Byram came through the club's academy, before making his senior debut in 2012. He won the club's player-of-the-year award in his first full season as a professional, and is now the leading appearance-maker in the Leeds squad, despite his young age.