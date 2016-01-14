Southampton 2-0 Watford: Player ratings

Southampton finally got back to winning ways in the Premier League against Watford, to pick up their first victory of 2016 which sets them up perfectly ahead of the visit of West Brom at the weekend.

How did the players fair on a brilliant night for the club?

Defence kept quiet

Fraser Forster: 6/10

In what was his first appearance since March 2015, Forster couldn't have asked for a much easier night between the sticks as Watford could only muster four attempts in the whole game and just one on target. The one shot which was on target came from a shot which was from 25 yards out and Forster had plenty of time to get down and make a comfortable save.

He looked very confident on the crosses which came in and his kicking was also impressive on the night as he looks to step up his fitness ahead of the run-in to the end of the season. If Forster can get back to the levels which he was showing last season then there is no reason as to why he can't have a strong case to be going to the Euros in France with England alongside Joe Hart and Jack Butland.

Matt Targett: 8/10

His best performance yet in the first team as he enjoyed playing in the left wing-back position for the second time in a matter of days after playing there in the FA Cup loss against Crystal Palace last weekend. He put in a superb cross which was met by the also impressive Shane Long to hand Southampton a deserved 1-0 lead after just 16 minutes.

Targett was a constant threat down the left and Watford didn't know how to cope with the youngster, who continues to impress this season and is giving Ryan Bertrand real competition in the left back position, which is something which didn't happen last season. As Watford were so poor he didn't have an awful lot of defending to do, but when he was called upon he dealt with any dangers and put in a great showing.

Ryan Bertrand: 7/10

A change of position for the England international as he played on the left of a back three but it didn't faze him as he put in another faultless performance after missing the Palace loss after illness. He was very composed on the ball and linked up very well with Targett, who has been Bertrand's understudy for this season and the pair showed a great understanding throughout.

The one time in the game that the Saints were caught out Bertrand was on hand to time a tackle superbly to deny Odion Igahlo who was destined to score to level it up at 1-1. He has played this role for the Saints before, as in last season's FA Cup tie against Ipswich he played the same role and was also influential in that game.

Jose Fonte: 7/10

Another fantastic performance from the Saints captain who continues to impress and just keeps improving as he heads into his seventh year at the club. The Southampton back-line was largely untested but at the times in which they were Fonte was well up for the challenge and his partnership with Virgil Van Dijk gets better by the week as their understanding continues to develop and the pair offer Saints a real solidarity as they look to turn their season around after a disappointing run of late. He also came close to scoring but he couldn't quite get his full balance as he took a turn and shot from just inside the penalty area but he saw his effort go well over.

Virgil Van Dijk: 7/10

Once again a strong showing from the Dutchman, who carries on improving following his summer move from Celtic for £12 million. Since joining the club he has played every single minute and has put in a number of fine performances. He showed great dominance at the back and was in control of the battle between himself and Ighalo who was kept extremely quiet throughout and only really had scraps to feed off on a tough night for the Hornets. He was also a constant threat at corners and free-kicks and set up both Shane Long and Sadio Mane as he put the ball in across the box, but neither could convert their chances.

Cedric Soares: 7/10

In his first appearance since mid-December it was a fine showing from the Portuguese defender who showed no sign of rustiness having not appeared since the loss at St Mary's against Tottenham. Like Targett he was a constant danger down the wing and put in a number of dangerous crosses for Long, none of which came to anything though. In the little which he did have to do defensively he coped well in what was only his 15th Premier League appearance for the club. When he was out injured, Cuco Martina put in a number of high-quality performances to bring more competition to the right-back position which is something that he been lacking so far this season.

Midfielders in control

Oriol Romeu: 8/10

What a performance from the Spaniard, who really stepped up when his side needed it as he completely bossed the midfield and never gave Watford a chance in the middle of the park. Opportunities have been limited so far this season, but he's capitalised on Victor Wanyama's absence as he has put in two superb performances since coming into the side and like a number of positions he is really offering Ronald Koeman a selection headache ahead of the game against West Brom at the weekend. He also came close to scoring as from 20 yards out he took a strike but he was narrowly wide.

Jordy Clasie: 7/10

Another rock-solid performance from the Dutchman, who along with Romeu was superb in the middle of the Southampton midfield as they gave nothing away and brought a great cover to the Southampton defence. It was another great showing as he continues to improve after a tough start to his Southampton career following injury. Clasie managed to play the full 90 minutes for the first time in his Southampton career which is a big boost for both Clasie and boss Ronald Koeman, as it looks as if he's made a complete return to injury and is back to full fitness.

Steven Davis: 8/10

Another faultless performance from the Northern Ireland skipper as he continues to show his qualities in what has so far been a difficult season for the Saints. He did have the ball in the back of the net but it was wrongly ruled out for offside as a well-timed run was adjudged to have gone into an offside position. He offered a huge danger to the Watford back line as he linked up well with Long and Mane. When required he also put in a great defensive performance to help the duo of Romeu and Clasie to keep Watford out, clearing the danger from a number of set-pieces.

Strikers a danger all evening

Sadio Mane: 8/10

It was another superb showing from the Senegal international as he impressed on a fantastic night for the club. Although he was impressive most people left the game wondering just how Mane didn't come away with at least two goals as he had five clear-cut chances to score, unlucky on a couple of occasions but also facing a determined goalkeeper in Heurelho Gomes. His overall play was fantastic, and he was a constant danger to the Watford back-line and his sheer pace kept the Watford back-line guessing. Mane has responded brilliantly since being dropped for the defeat to Norwich 10 days ago and is showing great form, despite not putting the ball into the back of the net.

Shane Long: 8/10

Another great goal from the Irishman and another superb performance as he keeps on improving and is really offering boss Koeman a different option to Graziano Pelle. His goal came after a fantastic cross from youngster Targett which Long met superbly to hand the Saints the lead in the 16th minute. He could have added further goals but came across Gomes in good form and he also set up Mane for a couple of chances but the Senegalese man couldn't capitalise on Long's great work.

Substitutes

Dusan Tadic: 7/10

He made a great impact when coming on to replace Mane in the 71st minute, almost immediately netting after being played in by Long to calmly take the ball past two defenders before slotting it past the helpless Gomes. It may have only been a quick cameo performance from the Serb but he offered a lot going forward and was a constant danger to the tired Watford side and gave Saints an extra edge towards the end of the game.

He also put in a number of quality corners, however none of these came to anything and were cleared by the away side. Tadic will hope that he's done enough to make it back into the starting line-up, but with the current form of Long it's looking difficult to drop him.

Graziano Pelle: 6/10

A great boost for the Saints as they were able to welcome back the forward after he missed the past four matches with a knee injury. It was only an eight-minute performance from Pelle but he showed great hold-up play and quality and he looked very fresh on his return to the side, which is a huge positive for the club.

Maya Yoshida: 6/10

Like Pelle he came on with just eight minutes to go so there wasn't an awful lot for the defender to do but he looked composed in possession and was just the player that the Saints needed in order to see the game out. Now that Steven Caulker has left to go and join Liverpool, Yoshida's role at the club has increased as there are now only three senior centre halves at the club.