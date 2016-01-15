Chelsea - Everton Preview: Can Romelu Lukaku inflict more pain on his former club?

Everton will look to extend their unbeaten away record when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to take on Chelsea.

Both sides drew in midweek, with the Premier League champions held at home by West Bromwich Albion, while Everton played out a goalless draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Head-to-head

Everton supporters will fondly remember the reverse fixture fondly as Steven Naismith scored a hat-trick after coming on as an early substitute to fire the Toffees to a 3-1 win at Goodison Park in September.

However, Everton have not won in their last 20 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, since Paul Rideout scored the only goal in the Toffees' 1-0 win in November 1994.

In fact, Chelsea have won their last two home games 1-0 against Everton with goals scored in the 89th and 90th minute, but should the Toffees take three points on Saturday, it would complete the club's first double over Chelsea since the 1978/79 season.

Everton have been resilient on the road

Everton travel to Stamford Bridge buoyed by another good result on the road at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. Tim Howard impressed as the Toffees earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against Manchester City.

The draw on Wednesday means the Blues have lost just once away from home in the league this season, with the solitary away defeat coming at Arsenal in October. Although six of those games were draws, including their last four away trips.

If Everton avoid defeat on Saturday it will set a new club record for fewest defeats in the first 14 away games (in all competitions) in a season, and Roberto Martinez will certainly be hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run on Saturday.

Only Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City have scored more goals than Everton this season, but it is at the other end of the pitch where Everton's greatest problems have been this season. No team outside the bottom seven has conceded more goals than the Toffee's 29.

However, they have tightened up their defence since conceding four against Stoke City, conceding only two goals in their last four games in all competitions, including back-to-back clean sheets.

The return of captain Phil Jagielka has certainly been a big boost and Everton's defensive improvements were highlighted against Manchester City on Wednesday. In the second-half, Everton were firmly on the back foot and spent long spells without the ball but stayed disciplined and resolute to limit City to only a few goalscoring chances.

Romelu Lukaku moved from Chelsea to Everton for £28million in July 2014. (Image: Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku faces former club

There are many reasons why Romelu Lukaku is looking forward to returning Stamford Bridge, but facing Chelsea's fragile defence will certainly be high on the list.

The 22-year-old had a three-year spell at the club, although two of those seasons were spent on loan at West Brom and Everton respectively, and he would love to prove a point against his previous employers.

Lukaku is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer, along with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, with both players scoring 15 goals in the top-flight this season.

And the Belgian will be hoping to take full advantage of the fact that Chelsea have the sixth worst defensive record in the league this season.

The opposition

Guus Hiddink is yet to suffer defeat as Chelsea manager, but the Premier League champions have not been the dominant force of last season since Jose Mourinho's departure last month.

Chelsea have won only two and drawn three of their five Premier League games since Hiddink returned for a second spell at the club, including a 2-2 draw against West Brom in midweek.

The Blues twice squandered the lead as Craig Gardner and James McClean saw the Baggies return to ther West Midlands with a point. Failure to win means that no side has lost more points from leading positions this season than Chelsea (12 - level with Bournemouth and Newcastle United).

Their defence has been Chelsea's weak spot this season and it will certainly be an area that Roberto Martinez's side will try to exploit, in particular Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have conceded 31 times in their opening 21 matches this season - their highest tally at this stage of a Premier League season, and just one short of their final total from last season.

Diego Costa of Chelsea (19) celebrates with team mates. (Image: Sky Sports)

Team news

Roberto Martinez has no new injury concerns, but Tom Cleverley has a 50/50 chance of returning from an ankle injury.

Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy remain out with injuries, meaning that John Stones is likely to continue to deputies for Coleman at right-back, while Muhamed Besic will keep his place in midfield.

Forward Steven Naismith, who is a transfer target for Norwich City and Swansea City, has a minor ankle injury and will not be involved.

Chelsea are again without Eden Hazard and Radamel Falcao, who are sidelined by respective groin and thigh problems. Gary Cahill could be recalled in central defence after he was demoted to the bench against West Brom.

Winger Pedro could lose his starting spot after a poor display against West Brom, with Kenedy an alertnative option for the champions.