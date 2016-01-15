Rudy Gestede grabs Aston Villa a point against Leicester City

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for today. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Aston Villa's draw with Leicester City. See you soon.

Draws aren't really enough for Villa at this stage of the season, but you have to say that they'll take it having been behind, and they're now two games unbeaten. Leicester return to the top of the table, their incredible season goes on.

Full-time: Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester City (Okazaki, Gestede)

90+4: Poor ball in from Veretout, easily cleared. Scott Sinclair comes on for Villa for the last 30 seconds or so, replacing Ayew.

90+3: Kozak does well to win a free-kick on the right flank, last chance for Villa to swing it into the box?

90: Five minutes of added time, Vardy celebrates it by sending a good chance over the bar! The news has given the home fans a big boost, will we see a late winner?

87: Chance for Kozak but he gets it horribly wrong, flicking over the bar from just inside the penalty area.

85: Substitution for Leicester, Albrighton off for Gray, an ex Birmingham player...

84: Handbags here between Jamie Vardy and Bacuna, after Vardy shoved Bacuna off the pitch. Both booked.

83: Bacuna floats a ball into the area which is so close to being met by Kozak, but the flag was up for offside regardless.

79: Leicester want to get back ahead, and quickly. Ulloa flicks a header wide before Drinkwater has a shot blocked, but Villa deal with the danger eventually.

76: Strange goal, but Villa won't care! Gestede bundles past Robert Huth in the area before striking a shot off Wes Morgan's hand, with the deflection taking it in. 1-1!

GOALLLL! Gestede levels up for Villa!

74: Ooooh, really risky from Fuchs as he tries a header back to Schmeichel with Villa going long and direct. He just about gets away with it, as the 'keeper pounces before Bacuna can.

68: Westwood curls a free-kick into the box and it's met by Kozak, but he heads over. Leicester putting a target man of their own on, Ulloa coming on for Mahrez.

67: Great opportunity for Ranieri's men to double their lead! Vardy gets beyond the defence and goes past Bunn, only to be forced wide, and Drinkwater can't convert from his cross. Gestede replaces Gil for Villa, two big men in the box now.

66: Another chance for Villa. Great work by Ayew, who beats his man and then cuts back for Bacuna, who hits a first time shot straight at Schmeichel. You get the feeling that Villa aren't knocking at the door, simply standing outside waiting for someone to open it. 25 minutes to go.

61: Huge penalty shout for Villa, but nothing given. Westwood floats a ball into the area, and Huth swings an arm into Kozak, but nothing given. The striker remains down on the floor, the home fans are absolutely fuming.

59: Change for Leicester, Okazaki off for De Laet.

58: Extremely well worked corner routine from Leicester, who play it short before finding Danny Drinkwater on the edge. He strikes a clean effort, but Mark Bunn pushes it over the bar, and the next corner is cleared.

52: That's better! Cissokho breaks through down the left wing and forces Schmeichel to beat an effort away, before Bacuna has a shot blocked out for a corner.

50: Really scrappy here, with five minutes of the second half played. Villa are looking to get on the front foot, but lack the final pass, whilst Leicester's counter-attacking looks somewhat laboured.

45: Back underway for the second half, can the hosts turn things around?

That's it for the first period, and the title-challengers are ahead, probably deservedly. Villa have battled extremely hard, but haven't shown enough quality going forward to get anything from the game, yet.

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-1 Leicester City (Okazaki)

44: Half a chance for Idrissa Gueye as he burst in between two men on the edge of the area, but the midfielder's shot is too high.

39: Aly Cissokho hits one from range, straight down the throat of Schmeichel. The penalty decision, and following save, has really lifted the atmosphere at Villa Park. Heaven knows how wild the crowd would go if Villa could equalise before half-time...

33: Could that change the potential outcome of the game? Villa certainly will take some momentum!

SAVED! Bunn pushes Mahrez's penalty away!

Penalty to Leicester! Okazaki wanted one for going down, didn't get it, play resumed and a handball has been given against Cissokho for blocking Mahrez's shot with his arm. Probably the right call, Cissokho booked, Mahrez to take...

29: Okazaki has it, putting Leicester ahead. It was a fantastic flick from Vardy which almost went in over Bunn's head, only for him to make a fantastic save, from which the striker was alert to the rebound, putting it over the line for 0-1.

GOAL! Leicester are ahead!

28: Westwood going for goal of the season, blazes over.

20: Chance wasted for Villa! An error from Huth allows Kozak room in behind, but Schmeichel saves his shot. The striker did get the ball back, and looked to set up Ayew, only for his pass to be cut out.

14: Yellow card for the 'keeper! Bunn rushes out to try and get to the ball ahead of Jamie Vardy, which he doesn't manage to do, taking the forward out and luckily remaining on the pitch. Albrighton takes the follow up free-kick, and Bunn saves comfortably.

13: Close! Albrighton swung a free-kick into the area, Vardy flicking the ball towards the goal, only for it to drop just wide of the post. Mark Bunn looked beaten.

8: Quite a scrappy start to the game, in all honesty. Kozak, given his second straight start after over a year without playing for the first team, is utilising his physique well whenever Villa knock it long. Can he get on the scoresheet today?

2: Vardy showing some early energy, driving down the left wing, only to send a cross sailing over the bar.

0: Kick-off, cracking atmosphere around Villa Park.

The players are out and we're ready to get underway!

Tim Sherwood is on television speaking about the game, stating that he believes that the Villa squad certainly has the quality to avoid relegation, it's just about whether or not they have the belief. He seems very respectful about his sacking, and doesn't seem to be holding too many grudges.

So, it's an unchanged team for the home side after their victory against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they hope to keep the likes of Riyah Mahrez and Jamie Vardy quiet. New signing Demarai Gray can only make the bench for the Foxes.

Leicester City substitutes: Schwarzer, De Laet, King, Gray, Ulloa, Wasilewski, Inler.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Kante, Mahrez, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki.

Aston Villa substitutes: Guzan, Richards, Clark, Sinclair, Richardson, Lyden, Gestede.

Aston Villa XI: Bunn, Bacuna, Okore, Lescott, Cissokho, Westwood, Gueye, Veretout, Gil, Ayew, Kozak.

We've got the team news, here we go...

Otherwise, Remi Garde has also gone out of his way to stress the immense struggle that his team faces on Saturday evening. Highlighting the good defending and the "hard working" nature of this weekend's opponents, the Frenchman has obviously done his homework on the high-flying Foxes.

However, coming into this local derby, Leicester City's Italian manager has labelled this game as "difficult" and "maybe tougher than Tottenham", so is under no illusions about how difficult it will be to pick up a positive result.

As a matter of fact, if the previous clash between the two is anything to go by, we're surely in for a cracker this evening. With the Villans seemingly strolling to victory way back in September thanks to fantastic strikes from Jack Grealish and Carles Gil, most will not have forgotten the Foxes' outstanding comeback. Netting three times in the closing 18 minutes, Ranieri's team stole the win from their Midlands rivals on an amazing day at the King Power Stadium.

So, quite clearly, we've got a quite an absorbing clash coming up for you LIVE from Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Ranieri's team also walked away with a very positive 1-0 win of their own. Dispatching of Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane thanks to a late Robert Huth header, the Midlanders walked away from North London in delight as they broke their 3-match winless streak. As a result, they drew level with Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League on 43 points after.

Gaining only their second win of the current campaign last time out in mid-week with a 1-0 victory of Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace, the top-flight's bottom club would obviously love to notch back-to-back wins in their task for survival. Currently sitting on a paltry total of only 11 points, the Villa really need to pull their socks up if they are to secure a 23rd consecutive season of Premier League football.

Quite clearly, the game at Villa Park is a big clash for both Claudio Ranieri and Remi Garde's sides. Currently sitting bottom of the top-flight standings, the hosting Villans go into this Midlands derby looking to emulate the Foxes and pull off an unlikely escape from relegation. Whereas, Leicester will be hoping to maintain their outstanding current form and uphold their challenge for a Champions League place.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's Premier League clash between struggling Aston Villa and high-flying Leicester City at Villa Park. Kick-off is due at 17:30 GMT.