Foxes close in on Amartey transfer

After previously suggesting that this month's transfer dealings are already finished, Claudio Ranieri has performed a surprising u-turn and looks close to adding Daniel Amartey to his high-flying Leicester City squad.

As reported by Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes have apparently agreed a fee for the Ghanaian international and are hopeful that a deal could be concluded soon.

Competition?

Currently plying his trade for FC Copenhagen in the Danish SuperLiga, 21-year-old Amartey has attracted plenty of admirers as a result of numerous outstanding performances in defence and midfield. However, it appears that the Foxes have stolen a march on their rivals by reportedly agreeing a fee of around £5million for the talented youngster.

Furthermore, with his current employers apparently confirming to the Danish Stock Market on Friday morning that Amartey could be on his way to the East Midlands, a transfer for the former Djurgårdens IF man looks a relative formality.

As a matter of fact, Stale Solebakken, manager of the ten-time Danish champions, has hinted that Amartey could be on his way out of the Telia Parken this month. Talking to Bold, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has admitted that his team "already have bids" for some of his players and that "Amartey is among those who could leave". Therefore, it seems that Claudio Ranieri has all but rubber-stamped a swoop for the six-time Ghana international.

Previous interest

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that the East-Midlanders have been linked with the tenacious utility man. Previously expressing their intentions to sign him in the summer transfer window of 2015, the Foxes looked close to sealing a deal back then.

However, with work permit issues preventing him from making the switch to the King Power Stadium, Amartey opted to stay in Denmark despite suggested interest from French giants Olympique Marseille. But, with him managing to earn the required amount of international appearances since then, a deal looks far more achieveable this time around.

Amartey in action for his native Ghana | Photo: Getty

All that remains now is to agree terms with the player himself and ratify the transfer with the English FA. So, Amartey could be sporting the royal blue of Leicester City extremely soon.