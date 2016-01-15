Koeman confirms Ramírez has no future at Southampton

Speaking ahead of Southampton's Premier League match with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, Saints boss Ronald Koeman admitted that attacking midfielder Gastón Ramírez has no future at the South Coast club.

The Uruguay international joined Southampton in the Summer of 2012 for a reported fee of £12 million, but he has made just four league appearances for the club in the last two seasons.

Finding himself out of favour under Koeman, Ramírez spent last season on loan with Hull City, but was unable to prevent their relegation from the top-flight and did not make his move permanent.

Middlesbrough linked with out-of-contract attacker

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Dutch manager confirmed that, "He's ending his contract and he's not in the plans for the future of the club", with more than one club linked with his signature in recent weeks.

Runaway Championship leaders Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old but Koeman said he didn't know Ramírez' next destination.

Boro boss Aitor Karanka is known to be looking to bolster his squad as he attempts to consolidate his side's position at the top of the second-tier table but following their loan signing of versatile Spaniard Kike Sola, another attacking midfielder would seem an unlikely choice, especially given the form of playmaker Stewart Downing.

Ramírez likely to make Bologna return

However, Koeman added that he would not get in the way of a move if one were to materialise for Ramírez, with the Italian Serie A currently looking his most likely destination.

SportItalia recently reported that Ramírez' agent Paulo Betancourt was confident of securing his client a move to Bologna, who currently occupy 15th position after promotion from Serie B last term.

Ramírez played for Bologna for two seasons before his big-money move to the Premier League, scoring 15 goals compared to having found the net just nine times in his four years in England.

He has won 34 caps for Uruguay, including a number of appearances at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 as La Celesta reached the last 16.