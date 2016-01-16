Klopp relishing first taste of United-Liverpool rivalry

Liverpool host fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, and manager Jürgen Klopp has publicly stated his love for derbies ahead of his first meeting with the Red Devils.

Fresh from their enthralling 3-3 draw with Premier League title challengers Arsenal in midweek, the Reds host Louis van Gaal's side - who have struggled for consistency like Sunday's hosts this term.

Klopp praises van Gaal in pre-match presser

In his pre-match press conference, he admitted that he's "not too close" with news regarding Manchester United. As to be expected though, he did watch them this past week - as well as the fact the Newcastle game "was pretty different".

On his opposite number, Louis van Gaal, he said that the experienced Dutchman is "one of the most successful managers in the world", and has won plenty of titles - not only in Germany with Bayern Munich.

"He has a special idea of football - as an opponent you have to respect this and work with this information."

Describes derbies as "salt in the soup"

When asked about the game's importance, Klopp drew comparisons to the Revierderby in his native Germany - a hotly-contested fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

He said that regardless of how the season pans out, in these games, you "have to be prepared, and show your best". Because both sides need maximum points, it promises to be an intriguing watch - but he loves derbies, as they're "the salt in the soup" and the "best matches to perform in."

Previous meeting - can Reds respond accordingly?

The Reds will be eager to avenge their 3-1 defeat from earlier on in the campaign - where goals from Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial sealed a well-deserved victory for United back in September.