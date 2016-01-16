Southampton sign Charlie Austin from QPR

Southampton have completed the signing of Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin, the club have confirmed.

It is reported that the Saints had a bid of around £4 million accepted for the prolific 26-year-old, who was one of the top scorers in the Premier League last season despite Rangers' eventual relegation.

He has since passed a medical and agreed personal terms with the club, putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Injury-hit Rodriguez opens the door to Austin

Ronald Koeman recently admitted that he could be forced into the market for a new forward by the injury problems of Jay Rodriguez, but the Dutchman does not seem to have been put off by Austin's own injury record.

The striker has spent parts of this season on the sidelines - though he has still fired 10 goals in 16 league games for QPR - and failed a medical at Hull City in the summer of 2013 before his move to Loftus Road.

Austin has been QPR's star player since joining the club in 2013 | Image: ibtimes.co.uk

Austin was expected to leave QPR in the summer as he continued his hunt for a first England cap, but with the club putting an eight-figure price on his head, no clubs met their valuation.

QPR have been disappointing in the Championship

Now, with the former Burnley and Swindon Town striker's contract at the Championship club running out at the end of the current season, Rangers appear to have opted to cash in on their biggest asset while they can, despite the relatively meagre transfer fee.

QPR had been among the pre-season favourites for promotion back to the top flight and this was chief among Austin's reasons for his willingness to stay, but they have disappointed and find themselves some distance away from the promotion race.

Despite the recent arrival of manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Rangers are closer to the relegation zone than the play-off spots, and are likely to have to settle for a mid-table finish at best.

Saints look to bounce back in 2016

Southampton have had an underwhelming season of their own but despite currently finding themselves in the bottom half, their midweek win over Watford means they are still just nine points off the top four.

Saints fans will be hoping that the arrival of Austin alongside the in-form Shane Long and returning Italy target man Graziano Pellè can help Koeman's men begin 2016 in more positive fashion than they ended the previous year.