Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Sunderland: Post-match comments

A dominating performance saw Tottenham Hotspur edge just four points behind Premier League leaders and rivals Arsenal after winning 4-1 at the White Hart Lane.

Sunderland took the lead in the 40th minute when a strike from Patrick Van Aanholt beat Hugo Lloris at his near post. Spurs equalised just 90 seconds later as debutant Jordan Pickford's save fell to Christian Eriksen. The Dane took his chance with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box as only Lee Cattermole stood on the line covering his 'keeper, the strike feel to Cattermole who kneed the ball into the roof of his own net.

Tottenham's second goal came courtesy of midfielder Mousa Dembele, who made his first start since returning from an injury sustained in a 2-1 win against Watford. The Belgian glided pass two Sunderland men onto his favoured left foot before driving a low shot into the corner of the goal from the outskirts of the penalty area.

Christian Eriksen put his name on the scoresheet for the second time with a stunning long-range effort curling into the top right hand corner of the goal. Eriksen has recently received criticism from Spurs fans as he struggled with his form after being moved out onto the wings by manager Pochettino.

The Lilywhites finished the game off with Harry Kane scoring a penalty on his 50th consecutive league start for Tottenham. A foul by new signing Jan Kirchhoff on left back Danny Rose earned Tottenham the penalty. Kane opted for power, as he slotted the ball into the left bottom corner beating the young Sunderland goalkeeper, whose performance is not reflected in the score line.

Spurs happy with deserved score line

Manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his players on a "good performance"' highlighting Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier as stand out players. The Argentine further added, "The belief is fantastic. We have a very good, strong squad- today was a good example”

Dele Alli added to the praise when talking to Spurs TV, commenting “Credit to all the boys, we all picked ourselves up really quickly and worked really hard and left the game with all three points.”

Allardyce: We “failed miserably” in the last 20 minutes

Sam Allardyce labeled Tottenham’s first goal “sloppy” on Sunderland’s behalf as they “set themselves back” after scoring first. He added, “when the game moved into the last quarter we were tiring, and you could physically see that so you try to do something about it by trying to change the shape, putting the substitutes on, but that didn’t work either for us today.”

Allardyce however praise Pickford saying he has “a bright future”, and “handle [the game] well”.

What next?

Spurs will face Crystal Palace who lost 4-0 at the Etihad today, in the Premier League, however they will first face Leicester in an FA Cup replay for the third time this month. Sunderland will face Bournemouth next Saturday.