Swansea City - Watford - What do the Hornets need to get past the struggling Swans?

December 20th; the last time Watford were victorious in the Premier League. Since then, Quique Sanchez Flores' men have drawn once and lost three times, meaning they have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Since that 3-0 win over Liverpool before Christmas, Watford have been unlucky and failed to hold on for results. A 2-2 draw with Chelsea could've been three points as they led twice, while they conceded twice late on against Manchester City to lose 2-1.

A trip to Wales on Monday gives Watford a chance to turn things around and against a Swansea side struggling for form also, the Hornets have plenty to look forward too. Swansea have won once in their last eight games in all competitions and currently sit two points from safety.

Ighalo celebrates scoring the only goal during the first meeting this season. (Source: Getty Images)

Keys to victory for the Hornets

The first meeting between the two was a hard fought occasion with Odion Ighalo's lone goal proving the difference at Vicarage Road. Watford were reduced to 10 men with half an hour remaining after Valon Behrami was sent off for a stamp on Andre Ayew.

If Watford want to snatch all three points on Monday, they'll need to keep 11-men on the pitch but they'll also need to replicate their performance from the first meeting. Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo were the stars on the day as the former's physical nature caused Swansea's defence problems while Ighalo's runs in behind were rewarded with the only goal of the match.

Despite being in the relegation zone, Swansea have conceded the least of the bottom six sides, but have struggled mightily for goals. Watford's backline will still need to keep tabs on Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew, the two top scorers for Alan Curtis' side.

December's Player of the Month, Odion Ighalo, must be at his best to help Watford climb out of this recent slump. With 13 goals already this term, he's set to be the main danger for Watford on Monday night.

Swansea are currently ten points behind Watford but a win could see them jump out of the relegation zone. Watford could climb back up to eight with a win.