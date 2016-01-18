Kolo Touré not giving up on a top-four finish despite feeling "really down" after United defeat

Kolo Touré believes Liverpool must not give up hope of achieving a top-four finish despite Sunday's damaging 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds seemed to have the better of their fierce rivals, though Jordan Henderson flashed a shot wide of the far post before David de Gea made a good diving save to deny Emre Can's drive as they struggled to find the breakthrough.

In the 78th-minute, United scored with their first shot on target as Marouane Fellaini's header struck the crossbar from a corner and Wayne Rooney was quickest to react, firing beyond Simon Mignolet for the three points.

Reds boss Jürgen Klopp acknowledged a feeling of dejection in his post-match press conference, as did Touré - who said it was "hard to take" - but the defender insists they can't dwell on the disappointment of their defeat.

Experienced defender and teammates "really down" after United loss

The 34-year-old centre-back admitted that the Liverpool squad in the dressing room felt "really down" afterwards because they "dominated" the game and "played very, very well."

Touré also told Liverpoolfc.com that they were "strong at the back" but admitted that "the set-piece [which led to United's goal] changed everything" and said that "the better team lost."

The veteran defender said they "were the better team" and that they "played well" and "created some chances" but that "at the end" they lost, which he revealed is "really hard" for the team to take.

Reds need to concentrate more at the back in order to finish in the top-four, according to Touré

The result leaves Liverpool six points away from Louis van Gaal's side now, as well as a total of eight away from the Champions League qualification spots, but Touré says they must keep believing they can climb up the Barclays Premier League table, as long as they defend better at set-pieces.

He referred to what he believes is a "crazy" league season in which "anything can happen." The Ivorian insisted that they "need to carry on putting in that kind of performance" and also said they need to "organise better" defensively in order to start building to their current points total.

He said that Rooney was "at the back on his own" when he opened the deadlock late on, calling it a "very frustrating" goal to concede which made they entire team "feel down", but said "that's football."

Touré added that "sometimes you play well and lose" but that "sometimes you play not so good and win" and called upon the Liverpool team to "carry on playing and focusing to avoid that kind of situation."